Emmy 2023, le nomination: ci sono Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco

Sono i soliti noti a dominare le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2023, i premi Oscar della televisione. Parliamo delle serie TV che sono già state padrone indiscusse delle ultime edizioni: Succession (27 nomination), Ted Lasso (21) e The White Lotus (23). A queste si va ad aggiungere The Last of Us (24), che va a completare il terzetto di serie HBO (insieme a Succession e The White Lotus).

Tantissime sorprese fra le nomination. Assenti illustri come Elizabeth Olsen, che molti esperti davano per certa nella categoria di miglior attrice per il suo ruolo in Love & Death. Da segnalare soprattutto l’assenza di Harrison Ford, forse il grande favorito per portare a casa il premio di attore non protagonista per Shrinking, la serie comedy grazie a cui ha invece ottenuto una nomination Jason Segel.

Grandi notizie per l’Italia: Simona Tabasco e Sabrina Impacciatore sono tra le candidate nella categoria di miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica. Dovranno vedersela in primis con le loro colleghe sul set di The White Lotus, ovvero Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza. Nel frattempo resta la soddisfazione della nomination, per due grandi interpreti che hanno ricevuto il plauso di critica e pubblico oltreoceano.

Sabrina Impacciatore in The White Lotus

Emmy 2023: le nominations

Andiamo a scoprire tutte le nomination dei premi Emmy 2023, i cui vincitori verranno svelati in occasione della cerimonia attualmente prevista per il 18 settembre, ma con il concreto rischio che questa venga rinviata a novembre o gennaio.

Miglior serie drammatica

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Miglior serie limitata o antologica

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things

Attore guest star in una serie drammatica

Murray Barlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodward, The Last of Us

Attrice guest star in una serie drammatica

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Attore guest star in una serie comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Attrice guest star in una serie comedy

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica

Beau Willimon, “One Way Out,” Andor

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, “The Prick,” Bad Sisters

Gordon Smith, “Point and Shoot,” Better Call Saul

Peter Gould, “Saul Gone,” Better Call Saul

Jesse Armstrong, “Connor’s Wedding,” Succession

Mike White, “Arrivederci,” The White Lotus

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie commedia

Bill Hader, “wow,” Barry

Christopher Storer, “System,” The Bear

Mekki Leeper, “Ineffective Assistance,” Jury Duty

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, “I Know Who Did It,” Only Murders in the Building

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play,” The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, “So Long, Farewell,” Ted Lasso

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie limitata o antologica o film