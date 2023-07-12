Emmy 2023, le nomination: ci sono Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco
di Francesco Schinea
Pubblicato il 2023-07-12
Annunciate le nomination degli Emmy 2023, i premi Oscar della televisione.
Sono i soliti noti a dominare le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2023, i premi Oscar della televisione. Parliamo delle serie TV che sono già state padrone indiscusse delle ultime edizioni: Succession (27 nomination), Ted Lasso (21) e The White Lotus (23). A queste si va ad aggiungere The Last of Us (24), che va a completare il terzetto di serie HBO (insieme a Succession e The White Lotus).
- Emmy 2023: le nominations
- Miglior serie drammatica
- Miglior serie comedy
- Miglior serie limitata o antologica
- Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Attore protagonista in una serie comedy
- Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
- Attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Attore guest star in una serie drammatica
- Attrice guest star in una serie drammatica
- Attore guest star in una serie comedy
- Attrice guest star in una serie comedy
- Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica
- Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie commedia
- Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie limitata o antologica o film
Tantissime sorprese fra le nomination. Assenti illustri come Elizabeth Olsen, che molti esperti davano per certa nella categoria di miglior attrice per il suo ruolo in Love & Death. Da segnalare soprattutto l’assenza di Harrison Ford, forse il grande favorito per portare a casa il premio di attore non protagonista per Shrinking, la serie comedy grazie a cui ha invece ottenuto una nomination Jason Segel.
Grandi notizie per l’Italia: Simona Tabasco e Sabrina Impacciatore sono tra le candidate nella categoria di miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica. Dovranno vedersela in primis con le loro colleghe sul set di The White Lotus, ovvero Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza. Nel frattempo resta la soddisfazione della nomination, per due grandi interpreti che hanno ricevuto il plauso di critica e pubblico oltreoceano.
Emmy 2023: le nominations
Andiamo a scoprire tutte le nomination dei premi Emmy 2023, i cui vincitori verranno svelati in occasione della cerimonia attualmente prevista per il 18 settembre, ma con il concreto rischio che questa venga rinviata a novembre o gennaio.
Miglior serie drammatica
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Miglior serie comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Miglior serie limitata o antologica
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Attore protagonista in una serie comedy
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
- Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Attore protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Ali Wong, Beef
Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata o film
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things
Attore guest star in una serie drammatica
- Murray Barlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodward, The Last of Us
Attrice guest star in una serie drammatica
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Attore guest star in una serie comedy
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Attrice guest star in una serie comedy
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica
- Beau Willimon, “One Way Out,” Andor
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, “The Prick,” Bad Sisters
- Gordon Smith, “Point and Shoot,” Better Call Saul
- Peter Gould, “Saul Gone,” Better Call Saul
- Jesse Armstrong, “Connor’s Wedding,” Succession
- Mike White, “Arrivederci,” The White Lotus
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie commedia
- Bill Hader, “wow,” Barry
- Christopher Storer, “System,” The Bear
- Mekki Leeper, “Ineffective Assistance,” Jury Duty
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, “I Know Who Did It,” Only Murders in the Building
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play,” The Other Two
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, “So Long, Farewell,” Ted Lasso
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie limitata o antologica o film
- Lee Sung Jin, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Beef
- Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Me-Time,” Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
- Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm
- Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story