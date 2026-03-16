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Oscar 2026: ecco tutti i vincitori di questa incredibile edizione

La cerimonia più attesa di Hollywood è finalmente arrivata: ecco tutti i vincitori di questi Oscar 2026, tra sorprese e conferme.

Di

Una scena dal film, Una battaglia dopo l'altra.
Una scena dal film, Una battaglia dopo l'altra.

La 98esima edizione degli Academy Awards è finalmente arrivata. Gli Oscar 2026 hanno riunito le più grandi star del cinema mondiale per celebrare i migliori film e le migliori interpretazioni dell’ultimo anno.

A condurre la cerimonia è stato ancora una volta il comico Conan O’Brien, al suo secondo anno consecutivo come host dello show.

Il percorso verso gli Oscar di quest’anno è stato tutt’altro che lineare. La stagione dei premi è stata segnata da discussioni, sorprese e qualche polemica che hanno contribuito a rendere la corsa alle statuette particolarmente imprevedibile.

Di seguito, tutti i vincitori degli Oscar 2026.

Jessie buckley in Hamnet
Jessie buckley in Hamnet

Miglior film

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another (vincitore)
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams
  • F1
  • Bugonia
  • Sentimental Value
  • The Secret Agent

Miglior regia

  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Paul Thomas Anderson sul set di Una battaglia dopo l'altra.
Paul Thomas Anderson sul set di Una battaglia dopo l'altra.

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (vincitrice)
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (vincitore)
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons (vincitrice)
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

  • Will Tracy, Bugonia
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Chloé Zhao e Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
  • Clint Bentley e Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

  • Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Eskil Vogt e Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners (vincitore)

Miglior casting

  • Nina Gold, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
  • Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
  • Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent
  • Francine Maisler, Sinners

Miglior canzone originale

  • Diane Warren, Dear Me da Diane Warren: Relentless
  • EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon e Teddy Park, Golden da KPop Demon Hunters (vincitrice)
  • Raphael Saadiq e Ludwig Göransson, I Lied to You da Sinners
  • Nicholas Pike, Sweet Dreams of Joy da Viva Verdi!
  • Nick Cave e Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams da Train Dreams

Miglior colonna sonora originale

  • Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia
  • Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
  • Max Richter, Hamnet
  • Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
  • Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (vincitore)

Miglior fotografia

  • Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
  • Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme
  • Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners (vincitrice)
  • Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Miglior montaggio

  • Stephen Mirrione, F1
  • Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
  • Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value
  • Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Miglior film internazionale

  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value (vincitore)
  • Sirât
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters (vincitore)
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2
Una scena da Kpop Demon Hunters.
Una scena da Kpop Demon Hunters.

Miglior documentario

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin (vincitore)
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel e Cliona Furey, Frankenstein (vincitore)
  • Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino e Tadashi Nishimatsu, Kokuho
  • Ken Diaz e Mike Fontaine, Sinners
  • Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin e Bjoern Rehbein, The Smashing Machine
  • Thomas Foldberg e Cathrine Sauerberg, The Ugly Stepsister

Miglior sonoro

  • Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo e Juan Peralta, F1 (vincitore)
  • Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke e Brad Zoern, Frankenstein
  • Jose Antonia Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio e Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another
  • Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor e Steve Boeddeker, Sinners
  • Amanda Villavieja, Iaia Casanovas e Yasmina Praderas, Sirât

Migliori effetti visivi

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash (vincitore)
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington e Keith Dawson, F1
  • David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan e Neil Corbould, Jurassic World Rebirth
  • Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen e Brandon K. McLaughlin, The Lost Bus
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter e Donnie Dean, Sinners

Migliori costumi

  • Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Kate Hawley, Frankenstein (vincitore)
  • Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
  • Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
  • Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Migliore scenografia

  • Tamara Deverell e Shane Vieau, Frankenstein (vincitore)
  • Fiona Crombie e Alice Felton, Hamnet
  • Jack Fisk e Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
  • Florencia Martin e Anthony Carlino, One Battle After Another
  • Hannah Beachler e Monique Champagne, Sinners

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

  • All the Empty Rooms (vincitore)
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Miglior cortometraggio live action

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers (vincitore a pari merito)
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva (vincitore a pari merito)

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls (vincitore)
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters