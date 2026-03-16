Oscar 2026: ecco tutti i vincitori di questa incredibile edizione

La 98esima edizione degli Academy Awards è finalmente arrivata. Gli Oscar 2026 hanno riunito le più grandi star del cinema mondiale per celebrare i migliori film e le migliori interpretazioni dell’ultimo anno.
A condurre la cerimonia è stato ancora una volta il comico Conan O’Brien, al suo secondo anno consecutivo come host dello show.
Il percorso verso gli Oscar di quest’anno è stato tutt’altro che lineare. La stagione dei premi è stata segnata da discussioni, sorprese e qualche polemica che hanno contribuito a rendere la corsa alle statuette particolarmente imprevedibile.
Di seguito, tutti i vincitori degli Oscar 2026.
Oscar 2026, tutti i vincitori
Miglior film
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another (vincitore)
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- F1
- Bugonia
- Sentimental Value
- The Secret Agent
Miglior regia
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (vincitrice)
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Miglior attore protagonista
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (vincitore)
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons (vincitrice)
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
- Will Tracy, Bugonia
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Chloé Zhao e Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
- Clint Bentley e Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
- Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Eskil Vogt e Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners (vincitore)
Miglior casting
- Nina Gold, Hamnet
- Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
- Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent
- Francine Maisler, Sinners
Miglior canzone originale
- Diane Warren, Dear Me da Diane Warren: Relentless
- EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon e Teddy Park, Golden da KPop Demon Hunters (vincitrice)
- Raphael Saadiq e Ludwig Göransson, I Lied to You da Sinners
- Nicholas Pike, Sweet Dreams of Joy da Viva Verdi!
- Nick Cave e Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams da Train Dreams
Miglior colonna sonora originale
- Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (vincitore)
Miglior fotografia
- Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
- Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme
- Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners (vincitrice)
- Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Miglior montaggio
- Stephen Mirrione, F1
- Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another (vincitore)
- Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value
- Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
Miglior film internazionale
- The Secret Agent
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value (vincitore)
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Miglior film d’animazione
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters (vincitore)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Miglior documentario
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr Nobody Against Putin (vincitore)
- The Perfect Neighbor
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel e Cliona Furey, Frankenstein (vincitore)
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino e Tadashi Nishimatsu, Kokuho
- Ken Diaz e Mike Fontaine, Sinners
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin e Bjoern Rehbein, The Smashing Machine
- Thomas Foldberg e Cathrine Sauerberg, The Ugly Stepsister
Miglior sonoro
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo e Juan Peralta, F1 (vincitore)
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke e Brad Zoern, Frankenstein
- Jose Antonia Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio e Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor e Steve Boeddeker, Sinners
- Amanda Villavieja, Iaia Casanovas e Yasmina Praderas, Sirât
Migliori effetti visivi
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash (vincitore)
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington e Keith Dawson, F1
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan e Neil Corbould, Jurassic World Rebirth
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen e Brandon K. McLaughlin, The Lost Bus
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter e Donnie Dean, Sinners
Migliori costumi
- Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Kate Hawley, Frankenstein (vincitore)
- Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
- Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
- Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Migliore scenografia
- Tamara Deverell e Shane Vieau, Frankenstein (vincitore)
- Fiona Crombie e Alice Felton, Hamnet
- Jack Fisk e Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
- Florencia Martin e Anthony Carlino, One Battle After Another
- Hannah Beachler e Monique Champagne, Sinners
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- All the Empty Rooms (vincitore)
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Miglior cortometraggio live action
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers (vincitore a pari merito)
- Two People Exchanging Saliva (vincitore a pari merito)
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls (vincitore)
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters