Deadpool & Wolverine è “No Way Home sotto steroidi” nelle prime reazioni
Deadpool & Wolverine, uno dei film Marvel più attesi degli ultimi anni, sta per arrivare nei cinema italiani, ma le prime reazioni dall'estero non tardano ad arrivare. A quanto sembra, le aspettative dei fan non saranno deluse e l'entusiasmo attorno al film è destinato ad essere tale anche dopo la sua visione.
Reynolds e Jackman hanno presentato il loro nuovo film alla première di New York lo scorso lunedì, mentre la stampa di tutto il Paese ha potuto assistere alle prime proiezioni complete del film. Le prime reazioni sono già arrivate sui social media, in attesa delle recensioni ufficiali.
Deadpool & Wolverine è diretto e scritto da Shawn Levy, che per la sceneggiatura si è fatto aiutare anche da Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick e Zeb Wells. Emma Corrin interpreta l'antagonista del film, mentre appaiono numerosi volti del passato collegati ai personaggi di Deadpool e Wolverine, tra cui Dafne Keen, che ha interpretato Laura, la figlia di Wolverine, in Logan (2017).
Il primo capitolo di Deadpool della 20th Century Fox si è rivelato un successo a sorpresa nel 2016 e soli due anni dopo è stato realizzato Deadpool 2, ma il terzo capitolo ha impiegato sei anni per arrivare sul grande schermo, a causa anche della vendita della 20th Century Fox alla Disney. Questa mossa ha dato ai Marvel Studios accesso ai personaggi di Deadpool e degli X-Men per la prima volta e segna anche il primo film vietato ai minori dei Marvel Studios.
Deadpool & Wolverine: le prime reazioni promettono bene
La première anticipa il panel di giovedì al San Diego Comic-Con, oltre al panel di sabato sera dei Marvel Studios, dove ci si aspetta la presentazione di nuovi film, come Captain America: Brave New World e Thunderbolts. Nel frattempo, però, ecco le prime reazioni su X di chi ha potuto già vedere Deadpool & Wolverine.
#DeadpoolandWolverine The movie is absolutely perfect, a masterfully crafted, action-packed spectacle that exceeds all expectations. It's a return to form for Marvel, filled with surprises. The casting and performances are exceptional, delivering a truly mind-blowing experience!
#DeadpoolandWolverine REACTION: is an absolute banger and return to form for the MCU. violent funny with an emotional core at the center. SO MANY CAMEOS Easter eggs and surprises await everyone who sees it this weekend. MARVEL IS BACK (sorta) with this one. #MarvelStudios
Caught 40 mins of #DeadpoolAndWolverine last week, and it’s not just fan service—it’s a Marvel love letter! Hugh and Ryan are like chimichangas and tequila, the PERFECT combo. This ultimate team-up will have you screaming, “LFG!” Get ready—this movie is going to BLOW YOUR MINDS!
#DeadpoolandWolverine REVIEW: Marvel GAMECHANGER! EPIC return. Their chemistry delivers the GREATEST bromance/buddy cop dynamic in film history. Stunning action & hugh loads of gooey fun. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST MCU movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.
#DeadpoolandWolverine is No Way Home on STEROIDS. It takes elements from Boss Baby and Come and See to create a beautiful love letter to cinema. Shawn Levy is a true auteur putting him in the ranks with Zack Snyder and Wes Anderson. Cinema is back baby!
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE is the best Marvel film in many years. It’s funny, violent as hell, and has a really big heart. The scene where Hugh Jackman looks to the camera and says, “LOGAN was never good to begin with” elicited gasps from my audience. Cannot recommend this enough.
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE feels miraculous. A high energy ode to superhero cinema past that goes beyond nostalgia into kid in a candy store madness, the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman is everything you wanted and more, despite some grating toilet humor. Review coming to @DiscussingFilm
Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream. Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me). Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast.
#DeadpoolAndWolverine is as exciting as you’re expecting it to be. It manages to have the same tone as the previous films with super funny jokes and a story that will have you laughing and crying. Hugh Jackman delivers one of his best performances as Wolverine and the film is…
Shocker to no one that the Deadpool and Wolverine reactions are calling it marvels best since ‘Endgame’. We are so back.
Deadpool & Wolverine is so much fun. Marvel absolutely threw me a curveball by making this a tribute to the Fox superheroes, but it plays super well. Funny, gory, and massively satisfying. A blast that doesn’t overstay its welcome. Well done. @deadpoolmovie #DeadpoolAndWolverine
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed. Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort. It even manages to pay respect to the Fox era’s…