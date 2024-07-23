Deadpool & Wolverine è “No Way Home sotto steroidi” nelle prime reazioni

Le prime reazioni oltreoceano per Deadpool & Wolverine lasciano presagire un gamechanger in casa Marvel.

Di , Scrivo di cinema, sogno di farlo. Il colpo di fulmine è arrivato con Mulholland Drive durante i miei studi a Roma, da lì in poi non ci siamo più separati.
|
Deadpool & Wolverine reazioni

Deadpool & Wolverine, uno dei film Marvel più attesi degli ultimi anni, sta per arrivare nei cinema italiani, ma le prime reazioni dall'estero non tardano ad arrivare. A quanto sembra, le aspettative dei fan non saranno deluse e l'entusiasmo attorno al film è destinato ad essere tale anche dopo la sua visione.

Reynolds e Jackman hanno presentato il loro nuovo film alla première di New York lo scorso lunedì, mentre la stampa di tutto il Paese ha potuto assistere alle prime proiezioni complete del film. Le prime reazioni sono già arrivate sui social media, in attesa delle recensioni ufficiali.

Deadpool & Wolverine è diretto e scritto da Shawn Levy, che per la sceneggiatura si è fatto aiutare anche da Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick e Zeb Wells. Emma Corrin interpreta l'antagonista del film, mentre appaiono numerosi volti del passato collegati ai personaggi di Deadpool e Wolverine, tra cui Dafne Keen, che ha interpretato Laura, la figlia di Wolverine, in Logan (2017).

Il primo capitolo di Deadpool della 20th Century Fox si è rivelato un successo a sorpresa nel 2016 e soli due anni dopo è stato realizzato Deadpool 2, ma il terzo capitolo ha impiegato sei anni per arrivare sul grande schermo, a causa anche della vendita della 20th Century Fox alla Disney. Questa mossa ha dato ai Marvel Studios accesso ai personaggi di Deadpool e degli X-Men per la prima volta e segna anche il primo film vietato ai minori dei Marvel Studios.

Deadpool & Wolverine: le prime reazioni promettono bene

La première anticipa il panel di giovedì al San Diego Comic-Con, oltre al panel di sabato sera dei Marvel Studios, dove ci si aspetta la presentazione di nuovi film, come Captain America: Brave New World e Thunderbolts. Nel frattempo, però, ecco le prime reazioni su X di chi ha potuto già vedere Deadpool & Wolverine.

Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News!

Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News!

Ultimi Articoli
#1
deadpool & wolverine gambit

Deadpool & Wolverine: chi è Gambit e qual è la sua storia

Simona Ciccarini
#2
Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: la spiegazione del finale

Simona Ciccarini
#3
deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine, Recensione: la Marvel NON è risorta

Mattia Loiacono
#4
Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux, il trailer è folle, e lo amiamo per questo

Simona Ciccarini
#5
Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: quando arriverà su Disney Plus?

Francesco Schinea