Golden Globes 2024: ecco tutte le nomination
di Mattia Loiacono
Pubblicato il 2023-12-11
Svelate le nomination dei Golden Globes 2024, la cerimonia che premia il meglio del cinema e della televisione statunitense.
Sono appena state annunciate le nomination dei prossimi Golden Globes 2024 e le sorprese non mancano. La cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà il 7 gennaio 2024 al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles, è da sempre importante anche per avere qualche indizio in più sui papabili protagonisti degli Oscar.
Non dimentichiamo, tra l’altro, il difficile periodo che hanno attraversato i Golden Globes. Nel 2020 diversi scandali interni sono usciti allo scoperto, tra voci di razzismo e sessismo, destando la credibilità dell’evento e la considerazione di esso da parte del pubblico. L’edizione del 2023, però, è andata in onda regolarmente, dimostrando notevoli passi avanti rispetto al periodo di crisi, anche grazie a delle nuove misure interne che permetterebbero una votazione più equa.
Al momento, la cerimonia non ha ancora un presentatore ufficiale, visto il no ricevuto da diversi comici, come ad esempio Chris Rock. Vi ricordiamo che l’evento premia, oltre al meglio del cinema statunitense, anche i migliori prodotti televisivi. Di seguito, quindi, trovate tutte le nomination di questi Golden Globes 2024.
Golden Globes 2024: c’è l’Italia con Io Capitano
C’è anche un po’ di Italia ai prossimi Golden Globes. Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone è tra i candidati per il miglior film in lingua non inglese. Per il resto qualche sorpresa non è mancata, ma i pronostici sono stati in gran parte rispettati.
Barbie ed Oppenheimer guidano la lista dei candidati rispettivamente con 9 e 8 nomination. Per quanto riguarda Barbie, addirittura 3 di queste sono arrivate per la miglior canzone. Non potevano mancare poi Killers of the Flower Moon e Poor Things (7 candidature a testa), gli altri grandi favoriti della prossima stagione dei premi. Insieme a loro, a competere per il miglior film, anche Past Lives e due film internazionali come The Zone of Interest e Anatomia di una caduta.
Miglior film drammatico
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior regista
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Andrew Scott, All of us Strangers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Charles Melton, May December
Migliore attrice non protagonista
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julienne Moore, May December
- Rosamunde Pike, Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Miglior film musical/comedy
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- May December
- Poor Things
- The Holdovers
Miglior attore in un film musical/comedy
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Miglior attrice in un film musical/comedy
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Natalie Portman, May December
Miglior film d’animazione
- Il ragazzo e l’airone
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
- Elemental
- Wish
- Suzume
- Super Mario Bros.
Miglior sceneggiatura
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- Anatomy of a Fall
Miglior film straniero
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior canzone originale
- “Addicted to Romance”, Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
- “Dance the Night”, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin, Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” , Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- “Peaches”, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom”, Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
- “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Barbie
Miglior colonna sonora in un film
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Il ragazzo e l’airone
- The Zone of Interest
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
- Killers of The Flower Moon
Miglior serie tv drammatica
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Miglior attore – serie tv drammatica
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Miglior attrice – serie tv drammatica
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Miglior miniserie o film
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef
Miglior serie tv Musical/Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Miglior attore in una serie tv Musical/Comedy
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior attrice in una serie tv Musical/Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso