Golden Globes 2024: ecco tutte le nomination

Sono appena state annunciate le nomination dei prossimi Golden Globes 2024 e le sorprese non mancano. La cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà il 7 gennaio 2024 al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles, è da sempre importante anche per avere qualche indizio in più sui papabili protagonisti degli Oscar.

Non dimentichiamo, tra l’altro, il difficile periodo che hanno attraversato i Golden Globes. Nel 2020 diversi scandali interni sono usciti allo scoperto, tra voci di razzismo e sessismo, destando la credibilità dell’evento e la considerazione di esso da parte del pubblico. L’edizione del 2023, però, è andata in onda regolarmente, dimostrando notevoli passi avanti rispetto al periodo di crisi, anche grazie a delle nuove misure interne che permetterebbero una votazione più equa.

Al momento, la cerimonia non ha ancora un presentatore ufficiale, visto il no ricevuto da diversi comici, come ad esempio Chris Rock. Vi ricordiamo che l’evento premia, oltre al meglio del cinema statunitense, anche i migliori prodotti televisivi. Di seguito, quindi, trovate tutte le nomination di questi Golden Globes 2024.

Golden Globes 2024: c’è l’Italia con Io Capitano

C’è anche un po’ di Italia ai prossimi Golden Globes. Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone è tra i candidati per il miglior film in lingua non inglese. Per il resto qualche sorpresa non è mancata, ma i pronostici sono stati in gran parte rispettati.

Barbie ed Oppenheimer guidano la lista dei candidati rispettivamente con 9 e 8 nomination. Per quanto riguarda Barbie, addirittura 3 di queste sono arrivate per la miglior canzone. Non potevano mancare poi Killers of the Flower Moon e Poor Things (7 candidature a testa), gli altri grandi favoriti della prossima stagione dei premi. Insieme a loro, a competere per il miglior film, anche Past Lives e due film internazionali come The Zone of Interest e Anatomia di una caduta.

Miglior film drammatico

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper , Maestro

, Maestro Greta Gerwig , Barbie

, Barbie Yorgos Lanthimos , Poor Things

, Poor Things Christopher Nolan , Oppenheimer

, Oppenheimer Martin Scorsese , Killers of the Flower Moon

, Killers of the Flower Moon Celine Song, Past Lives

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Bradley Cooper , Maestro

, Maestro Colman Domingo , Rustin

, Rustin Leonardo DiCaprio , Killers of the Flower Moon

, Killers of the Flower Moon Andrew Scott , All of us Strangers

, All of us Strangers Cillian Murphy , Oppenheimer

, Oppenheimer Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Annette Bening , Nyad

, Nyad Lily Gladstone , Killers of the Flower Moon

, Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller , Anatomy of a Fall

, Anatomy of a Fall Carey Mulligan , Maestro

, Maestro Greta Lee , Past Lives

, Past Lives Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe , Poor Things

, Poor Things Robert De Niro , Killers of the Flower Moon

, Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. , Oppenheimer

, Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling , Barbie

, Barbie Mark Ruffalo , Poor Things

, Poor Things Charles Melton, May December

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt , Oppenheimer

, Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks , The Color Purple

, The Color Purple Jodie Foster , Nyad

, Nyad Julienne Moore , May December

, May December Rosamunde Pike , Saltburn

, Saltburn Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Miglior film musical/comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

May December

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Miglior attore in un film musical/comedy

Nicolas Cage , Dream Scenario

, Dream Scenario Timothée Chalamet , Wonka

, Wonka Matt Damon , Air

, Air Paul Giamatti , The Holdovers

, The Holdovers Joaquin Phoenix , Beau Is Afraid

, Beau Is Afraid Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Miglior attrice in un film musical/comedy

Fantasia Barrino , The Color Purple

, The Color Purple Jennifer Lawrence , No Hard Feelings

, No Hard Feelings Margot Robbie , Barbie

, Barbie Emma Stone , Poor Things

, Poor Things Alma Pöysti , Fallen Leaves

, Fallen Leaves Natalie Portman, May December

Miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Elemental

Wish

Suzume

Super Mario Bros.

Miglior sceneggiatura

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Miglior film straniero

Anatomy of a Fall

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Miglior canzone originale

“Addicted to Romance” , Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me

, Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me “Dance the Night” , Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin, Barbie

, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin, Barbie “I’m Just Ken” , Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie “Peaches” , Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, Super Mario Bros. Movie

, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, Super Mario Bros. Movie “Road to Freedom” , Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

, Lenny Kravitz, Rustin “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Barbie

Miglior colonna sonora in un film

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Il ragazzo e l’airone

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Killers of The Flower Moon

Miglior serie tv drammatica

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Miglior attore – serie tv drammatica

Brian Cox , Succession

, Succession Kieran Culkin , Succession

, Succession Gary Oldman , Slow Horses

, Slow Horses Pedro Pascal , The Last of Us

, The Last of Us Jeremy Strong , Succession

, Succession Dominic West, The Crown

Miglior attrice – serie tv drammatica

Helen Mirren , 1923

, 1923 Bella Ramsey , The Last of Us

, The Last of Us Keri Russell , The Diplomat

, The Diplomat Sarah Snook , Succession

, Succession Imelda Staunton , The Crown

, The Crown Emma Stone, The Curse

Miglior miniserie o film

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film

Matt Bomer , Fellow Travelers

, Fellow Travelers Sam Claflin , Daisy Jones & The Six

, Daisy Jones & The Six Jon Hamm , Fargo

, Fargo Woody Harrelson , White House Plumbers

, White House Plumbers David Oyelowo , Lawmen: Bass Reeves

, Lawmen: Bass Reeves Steven Yeun, Beef

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film

Riley Keough , Daisy Jones & The Six

, Daisy Jones & The Six Brie Larson , Lessons in Chemistry

, Lessons in Chemistry Elizabeth Olsen , Love & Death

, Love & Death Juno Temple , Fargo

, Fargo Rachel Weisz , Dead Ringers

, Dead Ringers Ali Wong, Beef

Miglior serie tv Musical/Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior attore in una serie tv Musical/Comedy

Bill Hader , Barry

, Barry Steve Martin , Only Murders in the Building

, Only Murders in the Building Jason Segel , Shrinking

, Shrinking Martin Short , Only Murders in the Building

, Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis , Ted Lasso

, Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attrice in una serie tv Musical/Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson , Abbott Elementary

, Abbott Elementary Elle Fanning , The Great

, The Great Selena Gomez , Only Murders in the Building

, Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne , Poker Face

, Poker Face Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv

Billy Crudup , The Morning Show

, The Morning Show Matthew Macfadyen , Succession

, Succession James Marsden , Jury Duty

, Jury Duty Ebon Moss-Bachrach , The Bear

, The Bear Alan Ruck , Succession

, Succession Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

