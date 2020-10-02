L’Xbox Gamepass è un servizio di abbonamento mensile di Microsoft che permette l’accesso a una lista di videogiochi, comprendente ben 389 titoli tra esclusive Xbox e multipiattaforma. Questa sorta di “Netflix del mondo videoludico” è disponibile su PC Windows e su Xbox One al costo di 9,99€ al mese.

A partire dal 10 Novembre esso sarà disponibile al 100% anche su Xbox Series X|S, console di nuova generazione. Microsoft ha investito moltissimo sul proprio servizio On Demand proprio in vista del lancio dei nuovi hardware, progettati per garantire l’esperienza migliore possibile all’interno dell’ecosistema dell’azienda di Redmond.



L’abbonamento può essere sottoscritto anche secondo la modalità Xbox Gamepass Ultimate al prezzo di 12,99€ al mese. Esso include Gamepass console e Pc, Xbox Live Gold necessario per giocare online e l’xCloud (formalmente annunciato come “Project xCloud), ossia un servizio cloud con cui poter giocare a diversi titoli da dispositivi mobili Android.

Dal 10 novembre, all’Xbox Gamepass verrà aggiunto il catalogo EA Play, dando la possibilità all’utente di accedere a più di 60 titoli di Electronic Arts. Infine l’abbonamento comprende anche sconti fino al 20% su giochi presenti nel catalogo e fino al 10% sui relativi add-on (DLC).



Bando alle ciance, di seguito la lista completa dei giochi disponibili.

Giochi di Xbox Gamepass su Console (in ordine alfabetico):

#iDarb > Observer Ace Combat 7 Alan Wake A Plague Tale Innocence Absolver Afterparty Age of Wonders PlanetFall Alien Isolation Alvastia Chronicles Ark Survival Evolved Astrooner Banjo Kazooiee N & B Banjo Kazooie Banjo Tooier Bard’s Tale Remastered Battletoads Batman Arkham Knight Battle Chasers Blair Witch Bloodstained Ritual of the Night Bridge Constructor Brothers Brutal Legends Carrion Children of Morta Cluster Truck Costume Quest 2 Crackdown 3 Cross Code Darksiders: Genesis Darksiders III DayZ de Blob Dead By Daylight Dead Cells Dead Island Definitive Edition Death Squared Deliver us to the Moon Demon’s Occult Pinball Action Descenders Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Devil May Cry 5 Dirt 4 Dishonored 2 Disneyland Adventures DOOM Eternal Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Double Dragon Neon Dungeon of the Endless eFootball PES 2020 Enter the Gungeon Formula 1 2019 Fable Anniversary Fable 2 Fable 3 Fallout New Vegas Fallout 76 Farming Simulator 2017 Felix The Reaper Final Fantasy VII HD Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Fishing Sim World For the king Forager Forza Horizon 4 Forza Motorsport 7 Fractured Minds Frostpunk Funzion Frenzy Gato Roboto Gears of War Gears of War 2 Gears of War 3 Gears of War 4 Gears of War Judgment Gears 5 Gears of War Ultimate Edition Gian Sisters Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut Goat Simulator Grounded Guacamelee 2! Halo The Master Chief Collection Halo 5 Guardians Halo Wars Definitive Edition Halo Wars 2 Halo Spartan Assault HellBlade Senua’s Sacrifice Hello Neighbor Hollowknight Voidheart Edition Human Fall Flat Hydro Tunder Hurricane Hyperdot Hypnoscape Outlaw Indivisible It Lurks Below Jetpac Refuelled Journey To The Savage Planet Kameo Killer Instict Definitive Edition KingdomCome Deliverance Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Remix Kingdom Hearts III The King of Fighters KONA Lego Star Wars III The Clone Wars Levelhead Lonely Mountains Downhill Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Mass Effect Max and the Curse of Brotherhood Megaman Legacy Collection 2 Minecraft Minecraft Dungeons Minit Momodora Monster Hunter World Moonlighter Mortal Kombat X Mount & Blade Warband Mud Runner Munchkin Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden My Friend Pedro My Time at Portia Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker New Super Lucky’s Tale Nier Automata Night Call Nights in the Woods Ninja Gaiden 2 No Man’s Sky Nowhere Prophet Observation Old Man’s Hourney Ori and the Blind Forest – Definitive Edition Ori and the Will of the Wisps Outer Wilds Overcooked! 2 Oxenfree Pandemic Pathologic 2 Payday 2 Crimewave Edition Perfect Dark Zero Pikuniku Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition Power Rangers Battle of the Grid Quantum Break Rage 2 Rare Replay Recore Definitive Edition Remnant From the Ashes Resident Evil VII Riptide GP Renegade Rise & Shine Rocket League Rush Ryse Son of Rome Sea of Thieves Sea Salt Secret Neighbor Shadow Warrior 2 Slay the Spire Sniper Elite 4 Soul Calibur VI Spiritfarer State of Decay 2 State of Decay Stellaris Console Edition Streets of Rage 4 Streets of Rogue Subnautica Sunset Overdrive Super Lucky’s Tale Surviving Mars Sword Art Online Fatal Bullter Tacoma Tekken 7 Tell me Why Terra di Mezzo – L’Ombra della Guerra Terraria The Bard’s Tale IV The Bard’s Tale Trilogy The book of Unwritten Tales 2 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan The Elder Scrolls Online The Escaptists 2 The Gardens Between The Jackbox Party Pack 4 The Long Dark The Lord of the Rings Definitive Edition The Messenger The Outer Worlds The Surge 2 The Talos Principle The Touryst The Turing Test The Walking Dead A new Fronter The Walking Dead Michonne The Walking Dead Season 1 The Walking Dead Season 2 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt The Hunter Thronebreaker Ticket to Tide Tabs Totally Reliable Servive Touhou Luna Nights Tracks Trailmakers TSW 2020 Two Point Hospital UnderMine Untittled Goose Game Vambrace Cold Soul Viva Pinata Viva Pinata Trouble in Paradise Void Bastards Wandersonic Warhammer II Vermintide Wasteland Remastered Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut Wasteland 3 We Happy Few What Remains of Edith Finch Wizard of Legend Wolfenstein Youngblood World War Z Worms WMD Xeno Crisis Yakuza 0 Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2 Yoky Island Express Zoo Tycoon

Giochi di Xbox Gamepass su PC (in ordine alfabetico):

A Plague Tale: Innocence Age of Empires Definitive Edition Age of Empires II Definitive Edition Alan Wake Alien Isolation Alvastia Chronicles Ape Outlich ARK: Survival Evolved Astrologaster Astroneer Battletoads Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Bard’s Tale Trilogy Bard’s Tale Remastered Battle Chasers: Nightwar Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 Battletech Blair Witch Bleeding Edge Bloodstained Book of Demons Book of Demons Bridge Costrunctor Portal Broforce Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons Carrion Children of Morta ClusterTruck Company of Heroes 2 Complete Edition Crackdown 3 CrossCode Crossing Souls Crusader Kings 3 Darksiders III Darksiders Genesis Dead Cells Deliver Us to the Moon Demon’s Tilt Death Gambit Disgaea 4 Complete+ Dishonored 2 Disneyland Adventures Dont’ Starve: Giant Edition Downwell Drake Hollow Dungeon of the Endless F1 2019 Fallout 76 Final Fantasy VII HD Final Fantasy XV Forager Forza Horizon 4 Forza Motorsport 7 For The King Football Manager 2020 Frostpunk FTL Gato Roboto Gears of War 4 Gears 5 Gears Tactics Gears of War Ultimate Genesis Noir GRIS Goat Simulator Gold with Your Friends Grounded Guacamelee! 2 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Halo Wars Halo Wars 2 Halo Spartan Assault Halo Spartan Strike Hatoful Boyfriend Hearts of Iron IV Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Hello Neighbor Hollow Knight Hotline Miami Hydro Thunder Hurricane Hyperdot Hypnoscape Outlaw Indivisible Inkefell It Lurks Below Killer Instict Definitive Edition Kingdom Come Deliverance Levelhead Lonely Mountain Downhill Machinarium Marvel VS Capcom: Infinite MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries Microsoft Flight Simulator Minit Minecraft Dungeons Momodora Moonlighter Mountains: Downhill Mother Russia Bleeds MudRunner Munchkin Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden My Time at Portia New Super Lucky’s Tale Night Call No Man’s Sky Nowwhere Prophet Observation Old Man’s Journey Opto 21 Opus Magnum Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Ori and the Will of the Wisp Oxenfree Pony Island Recore Phoenix Point Pikuniku Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition Power Ranger Battle for the Grid Resident Evil VII Rise of Nations Rush Saints Row IV Re-Elected Sea of Thieves Shadow of War Sinner Slay the Spire Space Hulk Tactics SpiriFarer Stars Renegades State of Decay 2 State of Mind Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones Stranger Things 3 The Game Stellaris Subnautica Sunset Overdrive Super Lucky’s Tale SuperHot Surviving Mars Tacoma Tell me Why The Gardens Between The Long Dark The Outer Worlds The Red Strings Club The Surge 2 The Touryst The Turing Test Thumper Trailmakers Touhou Luna Nights TSW 2020 Two Point Hospital Tyranny UnderMine Vambrace: Cold Soul Void Bastards Wandersong Wargroove Wasteland Remastered Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Wasteland 3 We Happy Few Where the Water Taste like Wine Wizard of Legend Wolfenstein: Youngblood World War Z Xeno Crisis Yakuza 0 Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2 Yoku’s Island Express Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

E’ evidente l’imponenza di giochi all’interno di una realtà che non ha eguali nell’industria videoludica. Negli anni sono spuntati numerosi concorrenti come Stadia, Uplay +, Ea Play Pro, Ps Now e prossimamente Amazon Luna. Nessuno di essi sembra essere in grado di scalfire il dominio di un servizio che sta racimolando un numero impressionante di utenti.

Il catalogo, inoltre, è destinato ad espandersi di mese in mese. Fresca è la notizia dell’acquisizione di Zenimax (gruppo a capo di Bethesda) e succursali da parte di Microsoft. Decine e decine di franchise sono ora entrati all’interno della famiglia xbox ed uscite passate e future molto probabilmente entreranno a far parte del servizio gamepass.

Doom Eternal, disponibile dal 1 Ottobre 2020, è solo uno dei tanti che probabilmente seguiranno a ruota. Tra le varie opere sono già presenti altri portabandiera del patrimonio Bethesda: Dishonored, Fallout, Rage. Ma la maggior quantità di carne sul fuoco verrà gettata dalla moltitudine di studi che ora popolano l’enorme gruppo di Xbox Game Studios.

Consulta il sito ufficiale per approfondimenti e offerte. Non di rado Gamepass viene proposto a nuovi utenti attraverso vantaggiose promozioni, come ad esempio 3 mesi di abbonamento a solamente 1€.

