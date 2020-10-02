L’Xbox Gamepass è un servizio di abbonamento mensile di Microsoft che permette l’accesso a una lista di videogiochi, comprendente ben 389 titoli tra esclusive Xbox e multipiattaforma. Questa sorta di “Netflix del mondo videoludico” è disponibile su PC Windows e su Xbox One al costo di 9,99€ al mese.
A partire dal 10 Novembre esso sarà disponibile al 100% anche su Xbox Series X|S, console di nuova generazione. Microsoft ha investito moltissimo sul proprio servizio On Demand proprio in vista del lancio dei nuovi hardware, progettati per garantire l’esperienza migliore possibile all’interno dell’ecosistema dell’azienda di Redmond.
L’abbonamento può essere sottoscritto anche secondo la modalità Xbox Gamepass Ultimate al prezzo di 12,99€ al mese. Esso include Gamepass console e Pc, Xbox Live Gold necessario per giocare online e l’xCloud (formalmente annunciato come “Project xCloud), ossia un servizio cloud con cui poter giocare a diversi titoli da dispositivi mobili Android.
Dal 10 novembre, all’Xbox Gamepass verrà aggiunto il catalogo EA Play, dando la possibilità all’utente di accedere a più di 60 titoli di Electronic Arts. Infine l’abbonamento comprende anche sconti fino al 20% su giochi presenti nel catalogo e fino al 10% sui relativi add-on (DLC).
Bando alle ciance, di seguito la lista completa dei giochi disponibili.
Giochi di Xbox Gamepass su Console (in ordine alfabetico):
La lunga lista dei titoli compresi nell’offerta Xbox Gamepass e Gamepass Ultimate.
|#iDarb
|> Observer
|Ace Combat 7
|Alan Wake
|A Plague Tale Innocence
|Absolver
|Afterparty
|Age of Wonders PlanetFall
|Alien Isolation
|Alvastia Chronicles
|Ark Survival Evolved
|Astrooner
|Banjo Kazooiee N & B
|Banjo Kazooie
|Banjo Tooier
|Bard’s Tale Remastered
|Battletoads
|Batman Arkham Knight
|Battle Chasers
|Blair Witch
|Bloodstained Ritual of the Night
|Bridge Constructor
|Brothers
|Brutal Legends
|Carrion
|Children of Morta
|Cluster Truck
|Costume Quest 2
|Crackdown 3
|Cross Code
|Darksiders: Genesis
|Darksiders III
|DayZ
|de Blob
|Dead By Daylight
|Dead Cells
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|Death Squared
|Deliver us to the Moon
|Demon’s Occult Pinball Action
|Descenders
|Destiny 2 Shadowkeep
|Devil May Cry 5
|Dirt 4
|Dishonored 2
|Disneyland Adventures
|DOOM Eternal
|Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
|Double Dragon Neon
|Dungeon of the Endless
|eFootball PES 2020
|Enter the Gungeon
|Formula 1 2019
|Fable Anniversary
|Fable 2
|Fable 3
|Fallout New Vegas
|Fallout 76
|Farming Simulator 2017
|Felix The Reaper
|Final Fantasy VII HD
|Final Fantasy IX
|Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
|Fishing Sim World
|For the king
|Forager
|Forza Horizon 4
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Fractured Minds
|Frostpunk
|Funzion Frenzy
|Gato Roboto
|Gears of War
|Gears of War 2
|Gears of War 3
|Gears of War 4
|Gears of War Judgment
|Gears 5
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition
|Gian Sisters Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut
|Goat Simulator
|Grounded
|Guacamelee 2!
|Halo The Master Chief Collection
|Halo 5 Guardians
|Halo Wars Definitive Edition
|Halo Wars 2
|Halo Spartan Assault
|HellBlade Senua’s Sacrifice
|Hello Neighbor
|Hollowknight Voidheart Edition
|Human Fall Flat
|Hydro Tunder Hurricane
|Hyperdot
|Hypnoscape Outlaw
|Indivisible
|It Lurks Below
|Jetpac Refuelled
|Journey To The Savage Planet
|Kameo
|Killer Instict Definitive Edition
|KingdomCome Deliverance
|Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
|Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Remix
|Kingdom Hearts III
|The King of Fighters
|KONA
|Lego Star Wars III The Clone Wars
|Levelhead
|Lonely Mountains Downhill
|Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
|Mass Effect
|Max and the Curse of Brotherhood
|Megaman Legacy Collection 2
|Minecraft
|Minecraft Dungeons
|Minit
|Momodora
|Monster Hunter World
|Moonlighter
|Mortal Kombat X
|Mount & Blade Warband
|Mud Runner
|Munchkin
|Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden
|My Friend Pedro
|My Time at Portia
|Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|Nier Automata
|Night Call
|Nights in the Woods
|Ninja Gaiden 2
|No Man’s Sky
|Nowhere Prophet
|Observation
|Old Man’s Hourney
|Ori and the Blind Forest – Definitive Edition
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Outer Wilds
|Overcooked! 2
|Oxenfree
|Pandemic
|Pathologic 2
|Payday 2 Crimewave Edition
|Perfect Dark Zero
|Pikuniku
|Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition
|Power Rangers Battle of the Grid
|Quantum Break
|Rage 2
|Rare Replay
|Recore Definitive Edition
|Remnant From the Ashes
|Resident Evil VII
|Riptide GP Renegade
|Rise & Shine
|Rocket League
|Rush
|Ryse Son of Rome
|Sea of Thieves
|Sea Salt
|Secret Neighbor
|Shadow Warrior 2
|Slay the Spire
|Sniper Elite 4
|Soul Calibur VI
|Spiritfarer
|State of Decay 2
|State of Decay
|Stellaris Console Edition
|Streets of Rage 4
|Streets of Rogue
|Subnautica
|Sunset Overdrive
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Surviving Mars
|Sword Art Online Fatal Bullter
|Tacoma
|Tekken 7
|Tell me Why
|Terra di Mezzo – L’Ombra della Guerra
|Terraria
|The Bard’s Tale IV
|The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|The book of Unwritten Tales 2
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|The Escaptists 2
|The Gardens Between
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|The Long Dark
|The Lord of the Rings Definitive Edition
|The Messenger
|The Outer Worlds
|The Surge 2
|The Talos Principle
|The Touryst
|The Turing Test
|The Walking Dead A new Fronter
|The Walking Dead Michonne
|The Walking Dead Season 1
|The Walking Dead Season 2
|The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
|The Hunter
|Thronebreaker
|Ticket to Tide
|Tabs
|Totally Reliable Servive
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Tracks
|Trailmakers
|TSW 2020
|Two Point Hospital
|UnderMine
|Untittled Goose Game
|Vambrace Cold Soul
|Viva Pinata
|Viva Pinata Trouble in Paradise
|Void Bastards
|Wandersonic
|Warhammer II Vermintide
|Wasteland Remastered
|Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut
|Wasteland 3
|We Happy Few
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Wizard of Legend
|Wolfenstein Youngblood
|World War Z
|Worms WMD
|Xeno Crisis
|Yakuza 0
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Yoky Island Express
|Zoo Tycoon
Giochi di Xbox Gamepass su PC (in ordine alfabetico):
Qui di seguito sono invece elencati i titoli compresi nell’offerta Gamepass PC e Gamepass Ultimate.
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Age of Empires Definitive Edition
|Age of Empires II Definitive Edition
|Alan Wake
|Alien Isolation
|Alvastia Chronicles
|Ape Outlich
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Astrologaster
|Astroneer
|Battletoads
|Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|Bard’s Tale Remastered
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
|Battletech
|Blair Witch
|Bleeding Edge
|Bloodstained
|Book of Demons
|Book of Demons
|Bridge Costrunctor Portal
|Broforce
|Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
|Carrion
|Children of Morta
|ClusterTruck
|Company of Heroes 2 Complete Edition
|Crackdown 3
|CrossCode
|Crossing Souls
|Crusader Kings 3
|Darksiders III
|Darksiders Genesis
|Dead Cells
|Deliver Us to the Moon
|Demon’s Tilt
|Death Gambit
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|Dishonored 2
|Disneyland Adventures
|Dont’ Starve: Giant Edition
|Downwell
|Drake Hollow
|Dungeon of the Endless
|F1 2019
|Fallout 76
|Final Fantasy VII HD
|Final Fantasy XV
|Forager
|Forza Horizon 4
|Forza Motorsport 7
|For The King
|Football Manager 2020
|Frostpunk
|FTL
|Gato Roboto
|Gears of War 4
|Gears 5
|Gears Tactics
|Gears of War Ultimate
|Genesis Noir
|GRIS
|Goat Simulator
|Gold with Your Friends
|Grounded
|Guacamelee! 2
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|Halo Wars
|Halo Wars 2
|Halo Spartan Assault
|Halo Spartan Strike
|Hatoful Boyfriend
|Hearts of Iron IV
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Hello Neighbor
|Hollow Knight
|Hotline Miami
|Hydro Thunder Hurricane
|Hyperdot
|Hypnoscape Outlaw
|Indivisible
|Inkefell
|It Lurks Below
|Killer Instict Definitive Edition
|Kingdom Come Deliverance
|Levelhead
|Lonely Mountain Downhill
|Machinarium
|Marvel VS Capcom: Infinite
|MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|Minit
|Minecraft Dungeons
|Momodora
|Moonlighter
|Mountains: Downhill
|Mother Russia Bleeds
|MudRunner
|Munchkin
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|My Time at Portia
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|Night Call
|No Man’s Sky
|Nowwhere Prophet
|Observation
|Old Man’s Journey
|Opto 21
|Opus Magnum
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Ori and the Will of the Wisp
|Oxenfree
|Pony Island
|Recore
|Phoenix Point
|Pikuniku
|Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition
|Power Ranger Battle for the Grid
|Resident Evil VII
|Rise of Nations
|Rush
|Saints Row IV Re-Elected
|Sea of Thieves
|Shadow of War
|Sinner
|Slay the Spire
|Space Hulk Tactics
|SpiriFarer
|Stars Renegades
|State of Decay 2
|State of Mind
|Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
|Stranger Things 3 The Game
|Stellaris
|Subnautica
|Sunset Overdrive
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|SuperHot
|Surviving Mars
|Tacoma
|Tell me Why
|The Gardens Between
|The Long Dark
|The Outer Worlds
|The Red Strings Club
|The Surge 2
|The Touryst
|The Turing Test
|Thumper
|Trailmakers
|Touhou Luna Nights
|TSW 2020
|Two Point Hospital
|Tyranny
|UnderMine
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|Void Bastards
|Wandersong
|Wargroove
|Wasteland Remastered
|Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|Wasteland 3
|We Happy Few
|Where the Water Taste like Wine
|Wizard of Legend
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|World War Z
|Xeno Crisis
|Yakuza 0
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Yoku’s Island Express
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
E’ evidente l’imponenza di giochi all’interno di una realtà che non ha eguali nell’industria videoludica. Negli anni sono spuntati numerosi concorrenti come Stadia, Uplay +, Ea Play Pro, Ps Now e prossimamente Amazon Luna. Nessuno di essi sembra essere in grado di scalfire il dominio di un servizio che sta racimolando un numero impressionante di utenti.
Il catalogo, inoltre, è destinato ad espandersi di mese in mese. Fresca è la notizia dell’acquisizione di Zenimax (gruppo a capo di Bethesda) e succursali da parte di Microsoft. Decine e decine di franchise sono ora entrati all’interno della famiglia xbox ed uscite passate e future molto probabilmente entreranno a far parte del servizio gamepass.
Doom Eternal, disponibile dal 1 Ottobre 2020, è solo uno dei tanti che probabilmente seguiranno a ruota. Tra le varie opere sono già presenti altri portabandiera del patrimonio Bethesda: Dishonored, Fallout, Rage. Ma la maggior quantità di carne sul fuoco verrà gettata dalla moltitudine di studi che ora popolano l’enorme gruppo di Xbox Game Studios.
Consulta il sito ufficiale per approfondimenti e offerte. Non di rado Gamepass viene proposto a nuovi utenti attraverso vantaggiose promozioni, come ad esempio 3 mesi di abbonamento a solamente 1€.
