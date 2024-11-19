The Game Awards 2024: lista completa delle nomination

L'evento più atteso dell'anno è finalmente vicino! I The Game Awards 2024, gli Oscar del Videogioco, si svolgeranno in programma il prossimo 13 dicembre alle 01:30 (ora italiana). Da questo momento fino al 12 dicembre, gli utenti di tutto il mondo e le giuria in gara potranno votare quali saranno i titoli che verranno premiati nel corso della serata, nonché il gioco che si aggiudicherà infine l’ambito titolo di Game of the Year.

In questo articolo vi presenteremo tutti i candidati ai The Game Awards 2024 nelle rispettive categorie. In gara, titoli quali Metaphor: ReFantazio, Astrobot e Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, candidati in oltre 6 categorie. Spiccano poi due mostri sacri del media, quali Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree e Black Myth: Wukong, in corsa per il GOTY 2024.

The Game Awards e1542280630169

The Game Awards 2024: candidati in ogni categoria

Game of the Year

• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)



Best Game Direction

• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)



Best Narrative

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

• Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)



Best Art Direction

• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

• Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)



Best Score and Music

• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

• Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)



Best Audio Design

• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)



Best Performance

• Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

• Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

• Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

• Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2



Innovation in Accessibility

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

• Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

• Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

• Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

• Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)



Games for Impact

• Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

• Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

• Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

• Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

• Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)



Best Ongoing Game

• Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

• Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)



Best Community Support

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)

• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

• Fortnite (Epic Games)

• Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

• No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)



Best Independent Game

• Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

• Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

• Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

• UFO 50 (Mossmouth)



Best Debut Indie Game

• Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

• Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

• Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

• The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)



Best Mobile Game

• AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

• Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

• Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)



Best VR/AR Game

• Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

• Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

• Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

• Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

• Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)



Best Action Game

• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

• Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

• Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)



Best Action/Adventure Game

• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

• Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

• Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

• The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)



Best RPG

• Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)

• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)



Best Fighting Game

• Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

• Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

• Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

• MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

• Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)



Best Family Game

• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

• Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

• Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

• The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

• The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)



Best Sim/Strategy Game

• Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

• Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

• Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

• Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

• Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)



Best Sports/Racing Game

• F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

• EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

• NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

• Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

• WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)



Best Multiplayer Game

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

• Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)

• Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

• Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)



Best Adaptation

• Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

• Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

• Knuckles

• Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)

• Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)



Most Anticipated Game

• Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

• Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

• Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

• Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)

• Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)



Best Esports Game

• Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

• DOTA 2 (Valve)

• League of Legends (Riot Games)

• Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

• Valorant (Riot Games)



Best Esports Athlete

• 33 - Neta Shapira

• Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen

• Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon

• Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok

• ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut

• ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang