The Game Awards 2024: lista completa delle nomination
L’evento più atteso dell’anno è finalmente vicino! I The Game Awards 2024, gli Oscar del Videogioco, si svolgeranno in programma il prossimo 13 dicembre alle 01:30 (ora italiana). Da questo momento fino al 12 dicembre, gli utenti di tutto il mondo e le giuria in gara potranno votare quali saranno i titoli che verranno premiati nel […]
In questo articolo vi presenteremo tutti i candidati ai The Game Awards 2024 nelle rispettive categorie. In gara, titoli quali Metaphor: ReFantazio, Astrobot e Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, candidati in oltre 6 categorie. Spiccano poi due mostri sacri del media, quali Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree e Black Myth: Wukong, in corsa per il GOTY 2024.
The Game Awards 2024: candidati in ogni categoria
Game of the Year
• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Game Direction
• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Narrative
• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
• Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Best Art Direction
• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
• Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Best Score and Music
• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
• Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
Best Audio Design
• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Best Performance
• Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
• Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
• Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
• Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
• Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation in Accessibility
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
• Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
• Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
• Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
• Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Games for Impact
• Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
• Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
• Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
• Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
• Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)
Best Ongoing Game
• Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
• Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
• Fortnite (Epic Games)
• Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
Best Community Support
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)
• Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
• Fortnite (Epic Games)
• Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
• No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Independent Game
• Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
• Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
• Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
• UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
Best Debut Indie Game
• Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
• Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
• Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
• The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Best Mobile Game
• AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
• Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
• Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
• Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
• Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Best VR/AR Game
• Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
• Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
• Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
• Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
• Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
Best Action Game
• Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
• Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
• Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Best Action/Adventure Game
• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
• Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
• Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
• Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
• The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Best RPG
• Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
• Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
• Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Best Fighting Game
• Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
• Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
• Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
• MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
• Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Best Family Game
• ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
• Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
• Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
• The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
• The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Best Sim/Strategy Game
• Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
• Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
• Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
• Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
• Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
Best Sports/Racing Game
• F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
• EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
• NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
• Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
• WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Best Multiplayer Game
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
• Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)
• Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
• Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Best Adaptation
• Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
• Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
• Knuckles
• Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
• Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)
Most Anticipated Game
• Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
• Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
• Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
• Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
• Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
Best Esports Game
• Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
• DOTA 2 (Valve)
• League of Legends (Riot Games)
• Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
• Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
• 33 - Neta Shapira
• Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
• Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
• Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
• ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
• ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
• Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
• Gen.G (League of Legends)
• NAVI (Counter-Strike)
• T1 (League of Legends)
• Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
