APEX Legends: aggiornamenti per versioni Steam e Switch

Dopo aver finalmente implementato il crossplay, APEX Legends è pronto a sbarcare anche su Steam e Nintendo Switch. Nonostante l’annuncio non sia fresco, nelle ultime ore sono giunte importanti novità in merito.

Respawn ha aggiornato i propri utenti con un post sul sito ufficiale del battle-royale. Il breve intervento chiarifica le deadline delle uscite e un’importante feature per la versione Steam.

Il momento per questo titolo è tra i migliori mai visti: gli utenti continuano ad aumentare, il gameplay si arricchisce e le visualizzazioni su Twitch raggiungono buoni numeri soprattutto in occasione di eventi, tornei e altri speciali.

Electronic Arts si è ufficialmente emancipata e, come già fa Ubisoft da tempo, ha deciso di rendere disponibili i propri giochi anche al di fuori dello store ufficiale Origin (che presto cambierà nome). Epic Games Store e Steam accolgono un vasto catalogo di nuovi titoli e il launcher Valve aggiungerà alle proprie file uno dei battle-royale più in voga del momento: APEX Legends.

Il 4 Novembre, data di inizio della prossima stagione di APEX, è il giorno prefissato per il grande evento. Ma le novità non finiscono qui: sarà implementato il cross-play tra Origin, Steam, Playstation e Xbox e verrà abilitato il cross-save e la cross-progression tra Steam e Origin. Ciò significa che qualsiasi progresso portato avanti su una delle due piattaforme, verrà riportato istantaneamente anche sull’altra. L’utenza spera da tempo che quest’ultima feature venga estesa all’intero eco-sistema.

Meno entusiasmante è l’annuncio relativo a Nintendo Switch. Respawn ha infatti reso ufficiale ciò che si sospettava già da tempo: la versione per la console ibrida non vedrà la luce fino al 2021. Probabilmente il progredire della pandemia ha ulteriormente rallentato i tempi.

Poche settimane fa non è passata inosservata la notizia di una possibile versione mobile: che le due verranno rilasciate in contemporanea? Spesso, soprattutto per gli FPS competitivi, Switch e smartphone vanno a braccetto, poichè rappresentano le uniche vere realtà di gaming portatile.

Ricordiamo che il 4 Novembre, inizio della Stagione 7, porterà con sè tante novità: nuova leggenda, cambiamenti di mappa e forse addirittura un nuovo scenario inedito. Rimanete sintonizzati.

Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale degli sviluppatori:

Hey everyone, this is Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends. Earlier this year at EA Play, I announced our plans to bring Apex Legends to new platforms including Steam and the Nintendo Switch. Today I want to provide two quick updates on that, as I know players have been asking about both. First, for PC players, Apex Legends is officially coming to Steam when Season 7 launches on November 4, 2020. If you play on Steam and you’re new to Apex Legends, we can’t wait to welcome you aboard. And if you’ve previously been playing on Origin, feel free to give it a spin on Steam—all your account progression and unlocks will carry over between the two platforms. Second, for those who game on the Nintendo Switch,we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out. Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year. And of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game. We can’t wait to get Apex Legends into your hands (or your TV-connected dock) on Switch. See you soon, and thanks for understanding.