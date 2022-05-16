👋 Seguici su Instagram per altre Notizie in diretta! (Clicca qui.)
PlayStation Plus: ecco i titoli in arrivo sul nuovo servizio

Annunciati titoli in uscita sul nuovo playStation Plus

Playstation Plus: Ecco I Titoli In Arrivo Sul Nuovo Servizio
PlayStation Plus: ecco i titoli in arrivo sul nuovo servizio
Di Scritto il

Indice dei contenuti

Sony ha reso pubblica la lista dei giochi che saranno disponibili dal 22 giugno nella nuova formula del PlayStation Plus a tre tier. Inoltre sarà presente una selezione di giochi Ubisoft tramite Ubisoft+ Classic, abbonamento incluso in PlayStation Plus che vi garantirà alcuni tra vecchi e nuovi giochi della casa di sviluppo.

Sony ha anche ribadito che tutti e tre i tier garantiranno tutti i vantaggi che possiedono attualmente i possessori di PlayStation Plus, ogni secondo martedì del mese continueranno ad essere aggiunti titoli in regalo per tutti gli abbonati mentre a metà di ogni mese verranno annunciati i nuovi titoli ad entrare ed uscire dal catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium.

Catalogo PS4 e PS5

PlayStation Studios

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Partner di terze parti

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

I seguenti titoli saranno disponibili sia per PlayStation Plus Extra che Premium mentre i prossimi titoli solo per la versione Premium del servizio.

Originali PlayStation e PSP

PlayStation Studios 

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale 
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Partner di terze parti

  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale 
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale 
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale 
  • Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale 

Giochi classici rimasterizzati

PlayStation Studios

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4   
  • Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4  
  • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4 

Partner di terze parti

  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Giochi PS3 (in cloud)

PlayStation Studios

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Partner di terze parti

  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

Versioni di prova limitate

PlayStation Studios 

  • Uncharted: Raccolta L’eredità dei ladri | Naughty Dog, PS5
  • Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Partner di terze parti

