Emmy Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori di quest’edizione
Nella notte appena trascorsa tra il 15 e il 16 settembre si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards 2024, trasmessi in diretta dal famo Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles e visibili anche in Italia su Sky Atlantic e Now.
Considerati i riconoscimenti più importanti per i prodotti televisivi in America, gli Emmy quest'anno hanno avuto eccezionalmente due cerimonie.
La 75esima edizione, che si è svolta a gennaio, era stata rinviata dal 2023 a causa dello sciopero degli attori che aveva bloccato Hollywood, e aveva premiato le serie della stagione 2022-2023. La nuova edizione, invece, ha celebrato i programmi trasmessi tra giugno 2023 e maggio 2024.
Molti premi, sono stati assegnati secondo le previsioni, ma come ogni anno ci sono state anche alcune sorprese.
Nessun dato immagine fornito.
Con ben 23 candidature, The Bear (qui la nostra recensione della terza stagione) è stata fin dall'inizio la favorita.
La seconda stagione ha infatti confermato la qualità di questo prodotto seriale, conquistando 11 premi, tra cui miglior attore protagonista per Jeremy Allen White, miglior attrice non protagonista per Liza Colón-Zayas e miglior attore non protagonista Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Notevole successo anche per la miniserie targata Netflix Baby Reindeer, eletta miglior miniserie dell'anno, vincitrice anche del premio per la migliore sceneggiatura, assegnato a Gadd.
Tra le altre serie premiate spiccano Shogun, che ha ottenuto l'Emmy per la miglior serie drammatica, e Hacks, nominata miglior serie comica, con Jean Smart premiata come miglior attrice protagonista.
Ma ecco la lista completa di tutti i vincitori (riportati in grassetto) degli Emmy Awards 2024
Emmy Awards 2024: Miglior serie drammatica
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Miglior serie comica
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Idris Elba, - Hijack
- Donald Glover, - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins,- Fallout
- Gary Oldman,- Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, -Shōgun
- Dominic West, -The Crown
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston, - The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, - The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, -Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, -The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, -The Morning Show
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comica
- Matt Berry, -What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, -Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, -Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, -Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, -The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, -Reservation Dogs
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comica
- Quinta Brunson, -Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, -The Bear
- Selena Gomez, -Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph,- Loot
- Jean Smart,- Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, -Palm Royale
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Tadanobu Asano, -Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, -The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, -The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, -The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, -Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, -Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, -The Crown
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Christine Baranski, -The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie,- The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, -The Crown
- Greta Lee, -The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, -The Crown
- Karen Pittman, -The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor,- The Morning Show
Miglior attore non protagonista in un serie comica
- Lionel Boyce, -The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, -Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, -The Bear
- Paul Rudd,- Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, -Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, -Saturday Night Live
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comica
- Carol Burnett, -Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, -The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder,- Hacks
- Janelle James, -Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, -Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, -Only Murders in the Building
Nessun dato immagine fornito.
Emmy Awards 2024: Miglior miniserie o serie antologica
- Fargo
- Baby Reindeer
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Matt Bomer, -Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd,- Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, -Fargo
- Tom Hollander, -Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott, -Ripley
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Jodie Foster, -True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, -Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, -Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, -Griselda
- Naomi Watts, -Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Jonathan Bailey, -Fellow Travelers
- obert Downey Jr.,- The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, -Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, -True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, -Fargo
- Lewis Pullman,- Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams,- Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Miglio attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Dakota Fanning, -Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, -Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, -Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, -Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, -Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Nava Mau, -Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, -True Detective: Night Country
Nessun dato immagine fornito.
Miglior attore guest star in una serie drammatica
- Néstor Carbonell, -Shōgun
- Paul Dano, -Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts, -Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce, -Slow Horses
- John Turturro, -Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Miglior attrice guest star in una serie drammatica
- Michaela Coel, -Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy, -The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden, -The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson, -Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey, -Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Miglior attrice guest star in una serie comica
- Olivia Colman, -The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, -The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson, -Hacks
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Miglior attore guest star in una serie comica
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
- Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
- Will Poulter, The Bear
Miglior film per la tv
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Miglior programma di competizione
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Miglior Documentario Nonfiction
- The Jinx — Part Two
- STAX: Soulsville U.S.A
- Telemarketers
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV
- Beckham
Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie comica
- Abbott Elementary, -Quinta Brunson
- The Bear, -Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
- Girls5eva, -Meredith Cardino, Sam Means
- Hacks,- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
- The Other Two,- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
- What We Do in the Shadows, -Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
Miglior sceneggiatura di una serie drammatica
- The Crown, - Peter Morgan, Meriel SheibaniClare
- Fallout, - Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, -Francesca Sloane,- Donald Glover
- Shōgun, -Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
- Shōgun, -Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
- Slow Horses, -Will Smith
Miglior sceneggiatura di una miniserie
- Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
- Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker
- Fargo, Noah Hawley
- Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner
- Ripley, Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country, Issa López
Miglior regia di una serie comica
- Abbott Elementary, -Randall Einhorn
- The Bear, -Christopher Storer
- The Bear, -Ramy Youssef
- The Gentlemen, -Guy Ritchie
- Hacks,- Lucia Aniello
- The Mrs. Pat Show,- Mary Lou Belli
Miglior regia di una serie drammatica
- The Crown, -Stephen Daldry
- The Morning Show, -Mimi Ledger
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith,- Hiro Murai
- Shōgun, -Frederick E.O. Toye
- Slow Horses, -Saul Metzstein
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, -Sally Richardson-Whitfield
Miglior regia di una miniserie o film tv
- Baby Reindeer, -Weronika Tofilska
- Fargo, -Noah Hawley
- Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, -Gus Van Sant
- Lessons in Chemistry,- Millicent Shelton
- Ripley, -Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country, - Issa López
I nostri contenuti esclusiviGuarda
Hai trovato un errore?Segnala
Caricamento commenti...