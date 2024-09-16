Emmy Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori di quest’edizione

Nella notte appena trascorsa tra il 15 e il 16 settembre si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards 2024 , trasmessi in diretta dal famo Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles e visibili anche in Italia su Sky Atlantic e Now.

Considerati i riconoscimenti più importanti per i prodotti televisivi in America, gli Emmy quest'anno hanno avuto eccezionalmente due cerimonie.

La seconda stagione ha infatti confermato la qualità di questo prodotto seriale, conquistando 11 premi, tra cui miglior attore protagonista per Jeremy Allen White, miglior attrice non protagonista per Liza Colón-Zayas e miglior attore non protagonista Ebon Moss-Bachrach.