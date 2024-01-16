Emmy Awards 2024, i vincitori: trionfano Succession e The Bear

L’elenco di tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024, con Succession e The Bear in testa con sei vittorie ciascuna.

Ieri sera presso il Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles, dopo quattro mesi di rinvio a causa degli scioperi indetti ad Hollywood, si è tenuta la 75a edizione degli Emmy Awards, i famosi premi statunitensi che celebrano i migliori prodotti televisivi della scorsa stagione.

A trionfare conquistando sei premi a testa sono state Succession, la serie sul magnate Logan Roy e la sua famiglia, e The Bear, la serie tv culinaria con protagonista Jeremy Allen White. Ottiene un notevole successo anche la miniserie Beef, che si aggiudica cinque premi.

Anche l’Italia era presente agli Emmy Awards di quest’anno, c’erano due attrici italiane, Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco, nominate come miglior attrici non protagoniste per il loro ruolo nella seconda stagione della serie HBO: The white lotus, ambientata in Sicilia. Anche se nessuna delle due è riuscita a portare a casa il premio che è andato per il secondo anno consecutivo a Jennifer Coolidge, sempre per il suo ruolo in The White Lotus 2.

La cerimonia, si è svolta nella giornata di Martin Luther King ed è stata contrassegnata dalla vittoria di Quinta Brunson, attrice e autrice di Abbot Elementary, alla quale è andato l’Emmy come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia, 42 anni dopo il trionfo di Isabel Sanford nel 1981 per I Jefferson.

The team from Succession accepts the Emmy Award for outstanding drama series at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024

I vincitori sono indicati in grassetto.

Miglior serie drammatica

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (Sky e Now)

The Last of Us (Sky e Now)

Succession (Sky e Now)

The White Lotus (Sky e Now)

Yellowjackets (Prime Video)

Miglior serie commedia

Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

Barry (Sky e Now)

The Bear (Disney+)

Jury Duty

La fantastica signora Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mercoledì (Netflix)

Migliori miniserie

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the six (Primevideo)

Fleishman is in the trouble (Disney+)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Migliore attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Migliore attrice protagonista in una serie commedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)

Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Miglior sceneggiatura per serie commedia

Barry

The Bear di Christopher Storer

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

The Other Two

Ted Lasso

Miglior sceneggiatura per serie drammatica

Andor

Bad Sisters”

Better Call Saul

The Last Of Us

Succession di Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus

Miglior sceneggiatura per miniserie

Beef di Lee Sung Jin

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Prey

Swarm

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Miglior regia per una serie commedia

Barry

The Bear di Christopher Storer

La fantastica signora Maisel

The Ms. Pat Show

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Last Of Us

Succession di Mark Mylod

The White Lotus

Miglior regia per una miniserie

Beef di Lee Sung Jin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Prey

Miglior Reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior varietà

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Miglior talk show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colber

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Speciali Live