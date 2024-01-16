Emmy Awards 2024, i vincitori: trionfano Succession e The Bear
di Violeta Fidanza
Pubblicato il 2024-01-16
L’elenco di tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024, con Succession e The Bear in testa con sei vittorie ciascuna.
Ieri sera presso il Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles, dopo quattro mesi di rinvio a causa degli scioperi indetti ad Hollywood, si è tenuta la 75a edizione degli Emmy Awards, i famosi premi statunitensi che celebrano i migliori prodotti televisivi della scorsa stagione.
A trionfare conquistando sei premi a testa sono state Succession, la serie sul magnate Logan Roy e la sua famiglia, e The Bear, la serie tv culinaria con protagonista Jeremy Allen White. Ottiene un notevole successo anche la miniserie Beef, che si aggiudica cinque premi.
Anche l’Italia era presente agli Emmy Awards di quest’anno, c’erano due attrici italiane, Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco, nominate come miglior attrici non protagoniste per il loro ruolo nella seconda stagione della serie HBO: The white lotus, ambientata in Sicilia. Anche se nessuna delle due è riuscita a portare a casa il premio che è andato per il secondo anno consecutivo a Jennifer Coolidge, sempre per il suo ruolo in The White Lotus 2.
La cerimonia, si è svolta nella giornata di Martin Luther King ed è stata contrassegnata dalla vittoria di Quinta Brunson, attrice e autrice di Abbot Elementary, alla quale è andato l’Emmy come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia, 42 anni dopo il trionfo di Isabel Sanford nel 1981 per I Jefferson.
Tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2024
I vincitori sono indicati in grassetto.
Miglior serie drammatica
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (Sky e Now)
- The Last of Us (Sky e Now)
- Succession (Sky e Now)
- The White Lotus (Sky e Now)
- Yellowjackets (Prime Video)
Miglior serie commedia
- Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- Barry (Sky e Now)
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Jury Duty
- La fantastica signora Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Mercoledì (Netflix)
Migliori miniserie
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer – Monster (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the six (Primevideo)
- Fleishman is in the trouble (Disney+)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Migliore attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Migliore attrice protagonista in una serie commedia
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Mercoledì)
Migliore attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
- Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Miglior attore in una miniserie
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Miglior sceneggiatura per serie commedia
- Barry
- The Bear di Christopher Storer
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Other Two
- Ted Lasso
Miglior sceneggiatura per serie drammatica
- Andor
- Bad Sisters”
- Better Call Saul
- The Last Of Us
- Succession di Jesse Armstrong
- The White Lotus
Miglior sceneggiatura per miniserie
- Beef di Lee Sung Jin
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Prey
- Swarm
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miglior regia per una serie commedia
- Barry
- The Bear di Christopher Storer
- La fantastica signora Maisel
- The Ms. Pat Show
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Miglior regia per una serie drammatica
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- The Last Of Us
- Succession di Mark Mylod
- The White Lotus
Miglior regia per una miniserie
- Beef di Lee Sung Jin
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Prey
Miglior Reality
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Miglior varietà
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Miglior talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colber
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Speciali Live
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- The Oscars
- The Tonys