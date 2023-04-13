Festival di cannes 2023: tutti i film selezionati

Anche tre italiani tra i film in competizione per la Palma d’oro al Festival di Cannes 2023, che si svolgerà dal 16 al 27 maggio.

Si avvicina uno dei momenti più attesi dell’anno per il mondo del cinema: dal 16 al 27 maggio avrà luogo il Festival di Cannes 2023. Thierry Fremaux ha annunciato oggi, in conferenza stampa, i titoli selezionati.

Ad aprire le danze sarà Jeanne du Barry, film che segna il ritorno sul grande schermo di Johnny Depp. Poche sorprese per quanto riguarda i titoli più attesi: confermato Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese, fuori concorso, mentre Asteroid City di Wes Anderson e The Zone of Interest di Jonathan Glazer concorreranno per la Palma d’Oro.

Presenti in competizione ben tre italiani: La Chimera di Alice Rohrwacher, Rapito di Marco Bellocchio e Il sol dell’avvenire di Nanni Moretti. Proprio Moretti è stato l’ultimo italiano a trionfare sulla Croisette nel lontano 2001, conquistando la Palma d’oro per La stanza del figlio.

Non sono ovviamente mancate le sorprese e le esclusioni eccellenti, prime fra tutte quelle di Woody Allen e di Yorgos Lanthimos. Quest’ultimo in particolare, con due film già pronti (Poor Things ed AND), si candida, salvo aggiunte dell’ultimo minuto nel roster di Cannes, a presentare almeno un titolo a Venezia. Ecco chi invece sarà senza dubbio in Francia, nelle varie sezioni previste dal Festival di Cannes 2023.

Festival di Cannes 2023: in concorso

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Il sol dell’avvenire, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat

The Passion of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

May/December, Todd Haynes

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

Un certain regard

The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani

The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae El Moudir

The Settlers, Felipe Galvez

Omen, Baloji Tshiani

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon

Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

Rien a Perdre, Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq

La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

Festival di Cannes 2023: Fuori concorso

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

Proiezioni di mezzanotte

Omar la Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

Acide, Just Philippot

Cannes premiere

Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Proiezioni speciali