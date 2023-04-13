Festival di cannes 2023: tutti i film selezionati

Si avvicina uno dei momenti più attesi dell’anno per il mondo del cinema: dal 16 al 27 maggio avrà luogo il Festival di Cannes 2023. Thierry Fremaux ha annunciato oggi, in conferenza stampa, i titoli selezionati.
Ad aprire le danze sarà Jeanne du Barry, film che segna il ritorno sul grande schermo di Johnny Depp. Poche sorprese per quanto riguarda i titoli più attesi: confermato Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese, fuori concorso, mentre Asteroid City di Wes Anderson e The Zone of Interest di Jonathan Glazer concorreranno per la Palma d’Oro.
Presenti in competizione ben tre italiani: La Chimera di Alice Rohrwacher, Rapito di Marco Bellocchio e Il sol dell’avvenire di Nanni Moretti. Proprio Moretti è stato l’ultimo italiano a trionfare sulla Croisette nel lontano 2001, conquistando la Palma d’oro per La stanza del figlio.
Non sono ovviamente mancate le sorprese e le esclusioni eccellenti, prime fra tutte quelle di Woody Allen e di Yorgos Lanthimos. Quest’ultimo in particolare, con due film già pronti (Poor Things ed AND), si candida, salvo aggiunte dell’ultimo minuto nel roster di Cannes, a presentare almeno un titolo a Venezia. Ecco chi invece sarà senza dubbio in Francia, nelle varie sezioni previste dal Festival di Cannes 2023.
Festival di Cannes 2023: in concorso
- Club Zero, Jessica Hausner
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
- Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
- Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania
- Asteroid City, Wes Anderson
- Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet
- Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Il sol dell’avvenire, Nanni Moretti
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
- About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat
- The Passion of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung
- Rapito, Marco Bellocchio
- May/December, Todd Haynes
- Firebrand, Karim Ainouz
- The Old Oak, Ken Loach
- Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy
- Perfect Days, Wim Wenders
- Jeunesse, Wang Bing
Un certain regard
- The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno
- How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker
- Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani
- The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
- Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri
- Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae El Moudir
- The Settlers, Felipe Galvez
- Omen, Baloji Tshiani
- The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen
- Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto
- The New Boy, Warwick Thornton
- If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash
- Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon
- Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami
- Rien a Perdre, Delphine Deloget
- Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq
- La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley
Festival di Cannes 2023: Fuori concorso
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
- The Idol, Sam Levinson
- Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold
Proiezioni di mezzanotte
- Omar la Fraise, Elias Belkeddar
- Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap
- Acide, Just Philippot
Cannes premiere
- Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere
- Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice
- Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost
- Kubi, Takeshi Kitano
Proiezioni speciali
- Pictures of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonca Filho
- Anselm, Wim Wenders
- Occupied City, Steve McQueen
- Man in Black, Wang Bing