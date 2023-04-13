Per scoprire Hynerd Plus sui nostri social, i video e il nostro
Festival di Cannes 2023: tutti i film selezionati

Anche tre italiani tra i film in competizione per la Palma d’oro al Festival di Cannes 2023, che si svolgerà dal 16 al 27 maggio.

  • Festival di Cannes 2023: in concorso
  • Un certain regard
  • Festival di Cannes 2023: Fuori concorso
  • Proiezioni di mezzanotte
  • Cannes premiere
  • Proiezioni speciali

Si avvicina uno dei momenti più attesi dell’anno per il mondo del cinema: dal 16 al 27 maggio avrà luogo il Festival di Cannes 2023. Thierry Fremaux ha annunciato oggi, in conferenza stampa, i titoli selezionati.

Ad aprire le danze sarà Jeanne du Barry, film che segna il ritorno sul grande schermo di Johnny Depp. Poche sorprese per quanto riguarda i titoli più attesi: confermato Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese, fuori concorso, mentre Asteroid City di Wes Anderson e The Zone of Interest di Jonathan Glazer concorreranno per la Palma d’Oro.

Presenti in competizione ben tre italiani: La Chimera di Alice Rohrwacher, Rapito di Marco Bellocchio e Il sol dell’avvenire di Nanni Moretti. Proprio Moretti è stato l’ultimo italiano a trionfare sulla Croisette nel lontano 2001, conquistando la Palma d’oro per La stanza del figlio.

Non sono ovviamente mancate le sorprese e le esclusioni eccellenti, prime fra tutte quelle di Woody Allen e di Yorgos Lanthimos. Quest’ultimo in particolare, con due film già pronti (Poor Things ed AND), si candida, salvo aggiunte dell’ultimo minuto nel roster di Cannes, a presentare almeno un titolo a Venezia. Ecco chi invece sarà senza dubbio in Francia, nelle varie sezioni previste dal Festival di Cannes 2023.

Festival di Cannes 2023: in concorso

  • Club Zero, Jessica Hausner
  • The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
  • Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
  • Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania
  • Asteroid City, Wes Anderson
  • Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet
  • Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • Il sol dell’avvenire, Nanni Moretti
  • La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
  • About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan
  • L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat
  • The Passion of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung
  • Rapito, Marco Bellocchio
  • May/December, Todd Haynes
  • Firebrand, Karim Ainouz
  • The Old Oak, Ken Loach
  • Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy
  • Perfect Days, Wim Wenders
  • Jeunesse, Wang Bing

Un certain regard

  • The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno
  • How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker
  • Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani
  • The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
  • Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri
  • Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae El Moudir
  • The Settlers, Felipe Galvez
  • Omen, Baloji Tshiani
  • The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen
  • Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto
  • The New Boy, Warwick Thornton
  • If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash
  • Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon
  • Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami
  • Rien a Perdre, Delphine Deloget
  • Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq
  • La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

Festival di Cannes 2023: Fuori concorso

  • Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
  • The Idol, Sam Levinson
  • Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

Proiezioni di mezzanotte

  • Omar la Fraise, Elias Belkeddar
  • Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap
  • Acide, Just Philippot

Cannes premiere

  • Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere
  • Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice
  • Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost
  • Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Proiezioni speciali

  • Pictures of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonca Filho
  • Anselm, Wim Wenders
  • Occupied City, Steve McQueen
  • Man in Black, Wang Bing

