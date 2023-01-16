Critics choice awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori

Indice dei contenuti
- Critics Choice Awards 2023, la lista di tutti i vincitori
- Miglior film
- Miglior regista
- Miglior attore protagonista
- Miglior attrice protagonista
- Miglior attore non protagonista
- Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Miglior giovane interprete
- Miglior cast corale
- Miglior sceneggiatura originale
- Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
- Miglior fotografia
- Miglior montaggio
- Migliori costumi
- Miglior scenografia
- Miglior colonna sonora
- Miglior canzone
- Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- Migliori effetti speciali
- Miglior film commedia
- Miglior film straniero
- Miglior film animato
- Miglior serie drammatica
- Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Miglior serie commedia
- Miglior attore in una serie commedia
- Miglior attrice in una serie commedia
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
- Miglior miniserie TV
- Miglior film TV
- Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Miglior serie animata
- Miglior serie straniera
- Miglior Talk Show
- Miglior commedia speciale
- Lifetime Achievement Award
Si è tenuta ieri sera la cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards 2023, riconoscimento cinematografico e televisivo votato da una commissione di critici americani specializzati e, in un certo senso, parallelo ai Golden Globes, la cui premiazione è avvenuta la settimana scorsa.
Grande trionfo per Everything Everywhere All at Once, che con ben 14 candidature ha ottenuto cinque premi, tra cui quello per il miglior film. Tempo di riscatto invece per il mitico Brendan Fraser, premiato per la sua interpretazione in The Whale e tra i favoriti – insieme Austin Butler di Elvis e Colin Farrell de Gli spiriti dell’isola – per il miglior attore protagonista alla tanto attesa notte degli Oscar. Il Critics Choice Awards 2023 alla miglior attrice è andato a Cate Blanchett per Tàr, mentre in ambito televisivo ha dominato la serie Better Call Saul con ben tre riconoscimenti.
Critics Choice Awards 2023, la lista di tutti i vincitori
L’edizione dello scorso anno aveva visto trionfare Jane Campion per la miglior regia e il suo Il Potere del Cane come miglior film, senza contare le vittorie di Will Smith e Jessica Chastain, rispettivamente come miglior attore e miglior attrice protagonista in King Richard e Gli occhi di Tammy Faye.
Di seguito, ecco la lista di tutti i canditati e i vincitori di questa 28esima edizione dei Critics Choice Awards 2023!
Miglior film
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Babylon
- Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion – Knives Out
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Miglior regista
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- James Cameron – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Miglior attore protagonista
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – Gli spiriti dell’isola
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion – Knives Out
Miglior giovane interprete
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine
- Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time – Il tempo dell’apocalisse
- Sadie Sink – The Whale
Miglior cast corale
- Glass Onion – Knives Out
- Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion – Knives Out
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – Anche io
Miglior fotografia
- Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kamiński – The Fabelmans
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Miglior montaggio
- Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- James Cameron, Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner e John Refoua – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Tom Cross – Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
- Matt Villa – Elvis
- Monika Willi – Tár
Migliori costumi
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion – Knives Out
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
Miglior scenografia
- Florencia Martin e Anthony Carlino – Babylon
- Hannah Beachler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole – Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Karen O’Hara – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
Miglior colonna sonora
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Miglior canzone
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- Carolina – La ragazza della palude (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papà – Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- New Body Rhumba – Rumore bianco (White Noise)
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- Elvis
- Babylon
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Batman
- The Whale
Migliori effetti speciali
- Avatar – La via dell’acqua
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Batman
- Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior film commedia
- Glass Onion – Knives Out
- Gli spiriti dell’isola
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- Il talento di Mr. C
Miglior film straniero
- RRR – India
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale – Germania
- Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
- Bardo, la cronaca falsa di alcune verità – Spagna
- Close – Belgio
- Decision to Leave – Corea del Sud
Miglior film animato
- Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio
- Red
- Wendell & Wild
Miglior serie drammatica
- Better Call Saul
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- The Crown
- Euphoria
- The Good Fight
- House of the Dragon
- Scissione (Severance)
- Yellowstone
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Adam Scott – Scissione (Severance)
- Antony Starr – The Boys
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Zendaya – Euphoria
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – Il Signore degli Anelli – Gli Anelli del Potere
- Michael Emerson – Evil
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
Miglior serie commedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Better Things
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Reboot
- Reservation Dogs
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Christina Applegate – Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – L’assistente di volo – The Flight Attendant
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
- Henry Winkler – Barry
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat
- James Marsden – Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Miglior miniserie TV
- The Dropout
- Gaslit
- The Girl from Plainville
- The Offer
- Pam & Tommy
- Station Eleven
- This Is Going to Hurt
- In nome del cielo
Miglior film TV
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Fresh
- Prey
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- The Survivor
- Three Months
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Ben Foster – The Survivor
- Andrew Garfield – In nome del cielo
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Amber Midthunder – Prey
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Matthew Goode – The Offer
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy – Morte in Texas
- Juno Temple – The Offer
Miglior serie animata
- Harley Quinn
- Bluey
- Bob’s Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Undone
Miglior serie straniera
- Pachinko – La moglie coreana
- 1899
- Borgen – Il potere
- Avvocata Woo
- ¡García!
- The Kingdom – Il regno
- Kleo
- L’amica geniale
- Tehran
Miglior Talk Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Miglior commedia speciale
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Jeff Bridges