Critics choice awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori

Si è tenuta ieri sera la cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards 2023, riconoscimento cinematografico e televisivo votato da una commissione di critici americani specializzati e, in un certo senso, parallelo ai Golden Globes, la cui premiazione è avvenuta la settimana scorsa.

Grande trionfo per Everything Everywhere All at Once, che con ben 14 candidature ha ottenuto cinque premi, tra cui quello per il miglior film. Tempo di riscatto invece per il mitico Brendan Fraser, premiato per la sua interpretazione in The Whale e tra i favoriti – insieme Austin Butler di Elvis e Colin Farrell de Gli spiriti dell’isola – per il miglior attore protagonista alla tanto attesa notte degli Oscar. Il Critics Choice Awards 2023 alla miglior attrice è andato a Cate Blanchett per Tàr, mentre in ambito televisivo ha dominato la serie Better Call Saul con ben tre riconoscimenti.

Critics Choice Awards 2023, la lista di tutti i vincitori

L’edizione dello scorso anno aveva visto trionfare Jane Campion per la miglior regia e il suo Il Potere del Cane come miglior film, senza contare le vittorie di Will Smith e Jessica Chastain, rispettivamente come miglior attore e miglior attrice protagonista in King Richard e Gli occhi di Tammy Faye.

Di seguito, ecco la lista di tutti i canditati e i vincitori di questa 28esima edizione dei Critics Choice Awards 2023!

Miglior film

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar – La via dell’acqua

Babylon

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion – Knives Out

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Miglior regista

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar – La via dell’acqua

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Miglior attore protagonista

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – Gli spiriti dell’isola

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Miglior attrice protagonista

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – Gli spiriti dell’isola

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – Gli spiriti dell’isola

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – Gli spiriti dell’isola

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion – Knives Out

Miglior giovane interprete

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Bella Ramsey – Catherine

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time – Il tempo dell’apocalisse

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Miglior cast corale

Glass Onion – Knives Out

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – Gli spiriti dell’isola

Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion – Knives Out

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – Anche io

Miglior fotografia

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Russell Carpenter – Avatar – La via dell’acqua

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kamiński – The Fabelmans

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Miglior montaggio

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron, Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner e John Refoua – Avatar – La via dell’acqua

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Matt Villa – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

Migliori costumi

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion – Knives Out

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

Miglior scenografia

Florencia Martin e Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Hannah Beachler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole – Avatar – La via dell’acqua

Karen O’Hara – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Miglior colonna sonora

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Miglior canzone

Naatu Naatu – RRR

Carolina – La ragazza della palude (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papà – Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

New Body Rhumba – Rumore bianco (White Noise)

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

Elvis

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Batman

The Whale

Migliori effetti speciali

Avatar – La via dell’acqua

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior film commedia

Glass Onion – Knives Out

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Il talento di Mr. C

Miglior film straniero

RRR – India

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale – Germania

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

Bardo, la cronaca falsa di alcune verità – Spagna

Close – Belgio

Decision to Leave – Corea del Sud

Miglior film animato

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali 2 – L’ultimo desiderio

Red

Wendell & Wild

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Scissione (Severance)

Yellowstone

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

– Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Diego Luna – Andor

Adam Scott – Scissione (Severance)

Antony Starr – The Boys

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Zendaya – Euphoria

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova – Il Signore degli Anelli – Gli Anelli del Potere

Michael Emerson – Evil

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidg e – The White Lotus

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul

Julia Garner – Ozark

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Miglior serie commedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Jeremy Allen Wh ite – The Bear

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader – Barry

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Jean Smart – Hacks

Christina Applegate – Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – L’assistente di volo – The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Henry Winkler – Barry

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat

James Marsden – Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Miglior miniserie TV

The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

In nome del cielo

Miglior film TV

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Daniel R adcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Ben Foster – The Survivor

Andrew Garfield – In nome del cielo

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Amanda Seyf ried – The Dropout

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Paul Walter Hau ser – Black Bird

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Matthew Goode – The Offer

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Shea Whigham – Gaslit

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Mostro: la storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey – Candy – Morte in Texas

Juno Temple – The Offer

Miglior serie animata

Harley Quinn

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

Miglior serie straniera

Pachinko – La moglie coreana

1899

Borgen – Il potere

Avvocata Woo

¡García!

The Kingdom – Il regno

Kleo

L’amica geniale

Tehran

Miglior Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Miglior commedia speciale

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

