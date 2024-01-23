Oscar 2024, le nomination: guida Oppenheimer, c’è Io Capitano

Sono state annunciate le cinquine dei candidati agli Oscar 2024, in programma il prossimo 10 marzo.

Nomination che non hanno ribaltato i pronostici della vigilia, ma non sono mancate le sorprese. Per fare un esempio, l’assenza di Margot Robbie, non candidata come miglior attrice protagonista per Barbie, mentre America Ferrera è riuscita ad entrare nella cinquina delle attrici non protagoniste.

La notizia più bella è la candidatura di Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone. Il film scelto per rappresentare l’Italia si contenderà la statuetta per il miglior film internazionale nella cerimonia del Dolby Theatre.

Per il resto non sorprendono le 13 candidature di Oppenheimer. Il film di Christopher Nolan guida la speciale classifica davanti a Poor Things (11) e Killers of the Flower Moon (10), gli altri grandi protagonisti della stagione dei premi. Più indietro Barbie (8) e Maestro (7), mentre delude Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse con una sola nomination.

Oscar 2024: tutti i film candidati

Miglior film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Miglior attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Miglior attrice protagonista

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers“

Miglior regia

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Miglior film d’animazione

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miglior fotografia

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Migliori costumi

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Miglior documentario

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Miglior corto documentario

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó”

Miglior montaggio

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Miglior film internazionale

“Io Capitano”

“Perfect Days”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Teachers’ Lounge”

“The Zone of Interest”

Miglior trucco

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Miglior colonna sonora originale

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Miglior canzone originale

“Flamin’ Hot”, “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken”, “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away”, “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” , “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” ,”Barbie”

Miglior scenografia

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Miglior cortometraggio live-action

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Night of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Miglior corto animato

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War is Over”

Miglior montaggio sonoro

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Migliori effetti visivi

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale