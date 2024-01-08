Golden Globe 2024, i vincitori: Oppenheimer domina
di Mattia Loiacono
Pubblicato il 2024-01-08
Ecco chi sono i vincitori che hanno trionfato nella notte dei Golden Globe 2024: poche sorprese ed un Oppenheimer straripante.
Si apre la stagione dei premi con i Golden Globe, da sempre anche una forma di finestra sugli Oscar che verranno e sui suoi papabili vincitori. Come ampiamente prevedibile, la sfida del box office di quest’estate tra Barbie e Oppenheimer è tornata per il faccia a faccia definitivo, con il colossal di Christopher Nolan ad avere la meglio (almeno per il momento).
Oppenheimer si porta a casa infatti cinque statuette su otto candidature, e tutte di ottima fattura: parliamo dei migliori attori maschili, protagonista e non, il miglior film drammatico, la miglior regia e la miglior colonna sonora. Ad inserirsi tra i due film dell’estate c’è Povere Creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos, che dopo il Leone d’oro di Venezia si prende anche la miglior attrice protagonista, e Anatomia di una caduta, il quale vince miglior sceneggiatura e miglior film non in lingua inglese, lasciando a bocca asciutta Io Capitano.
Di seguito vi lasciamo l’elenco di tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024.
Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024
Miglior film drammatico
- Vincitore: Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomia di una caduta
Miglior commedia o musical
- Vincitore: Povere creature!
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
Miglior attore drammatico
- Vincitore: Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Migliore regia
- Vincitore: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song – Past Lives
Miglior attrice protagonista drammatica
- Vincitrice: Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Miglior attore protagonista drammatico
- Vincitore: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Andrew Scott – Estranei
Miglior attore protagonista in una commedia o musical
- Vincitore: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
- Matt Damon — Air
- Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical
- Vincitrice: Emma Stone – Povere creature!
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Vincitore: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Willem Dafoe — Povere creature!
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Povere creature!
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Vincitrice: Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Miglior film non in lingua inglese
- Vincitore: Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)
- Foglie al vento (Finlandia)
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Past Lives (Usa)
- La società della neve (Spagna)
- The Zone of Interest (UK/USA)
Migliore sceneggiatura
- Vincitore: Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Povere creature! — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives — Celine Song
Miglior colonna sonora
- Vincitore: Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix — Povere creature!
- Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi — Il ragazzo e l’airone
Miglior canzone originale
- Vincitrice: Barbie — What Was I Made For? di Billie Eilish e Finneas
- Addicted to Romance – Bruce Springsteen
- Barbie — Dance the Night di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, e John Spiker
- Barbie — I’m Just Ken di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Rustin — Road to Freedom di Lenny Kravitz
Miglior film d’animazione
- Vincitore: Il ragazzo e l’airone
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Miglior box office
- Vincitore: Barbie
- Guardiani della Galassia vol. 3
- John Wick 4
- Mission Impossibile: Dead Reckoning Parte 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
- Super Mario Bros. – Il film
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
PREMI TELEVISIVI
Miglior serie drammatica
- Vincitrice: Succession
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Miglior serie commedia
- Vincitrice: The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica
- Vincitore: Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong — Succession
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Dominic West — The Crown
Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica
- Vincitrice: Sarah Snook — Succession
- Helen Mirren — 1923
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Emma Stone — The Curse
Miglior miniserie tv o antologica
- Vincitrice: Lo scontro
- Lezioni di chimica
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Tutta la luce che non vediamo
- Compagni di viaggio
- Fargo
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia
- Vincitrice: Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning – The Great
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
- Vincitore: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel — Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
- Vincitore: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- James Marsden — Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
- Alan Ruck — Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
- Vincitrice: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
- Abby Elliott — The Bear
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
- Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Miglior attore in una miniserie
- Vincitore: Steven Yeun — Lo scontro
- Matt Bomer — Compagni di viaggio
- Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm — Fargo
- Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
- Vincitrice: Ali Wong — Lo scontro
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson — Lezioni di chimica
- Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
- Juno Temple — Fargo
- Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Miglior stand-up comedian
- Vincitore: Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
- Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer – Emergency Contact
- Trevor Noah – Where Was I
- Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
- Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love