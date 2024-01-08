Golden Globe 2024, i vincitori: Oppenheimer domina

Si apre la stagione dei premi con i Golden Globe, da sempre anche una forma di finestra sugli Oscar che verranno e sui suoi papabili vincitori. Come ampiamente prevedibile, la sfida del box office di quest’estate tra Barbie e Oppenheimer è tornata per il faccia a faccia definitivo, con il colossal di Christopher Nolan ad avere la meglio (almeno per il momento).

Oppenheimer si porta a casa infatti cinque statuette su otto candidature, e tutte di ottima fattura: parliamo dei migliori attori maschili, protagonista e non, il miglior film drammatico, la miglior regia e la miglior colonna sonora. Ad inserirsi tra i due film dell’estate c’è Povere Creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos, che dopo il Leone d’oro di Venezia si prende anche la miglior attrice protagonista, e Anatomia di una caduta, il quale vince miglior sceneggiatura e miglior film non in lingua inglese, lasciando a bocca asciutta Io Capitano.

Di seguito vi lasciamo l’elenco di tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024.

Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024

Miglior film drammatico

Vincitore: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomia di una caduta

Miglior commedia o musical

Vincitore: Povere creature!

Barbie

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Miglior attore drammatico

Vincitore: Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Migliore regia

Vincitore: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior attrice protagonista drammatica

Vincitrice: Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Miglior attore protagonista drammatico

Vincitore: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Andrew Scott – Estranei

Miglior attore protagonista in una commedia o musical

Vincitore: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical

Vincitrice: Emma Stone – Povere creature!

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Miglior attore non protagonista

Vincitore: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Willem Dafoe — Povere creature!

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Povere creature!

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Vincitrice: Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

Vincitore: Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)

Foglie al vento (Finlandia)

Io Capitano (Italia)

Past Lives (Usa)

La società della neve (Spagna)

The Zone of Interest (UK/USA)

Migliore sceneggiatura

Vincitore: Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Povere creature! — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Miglior colonna sonora

Vincitore: Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Povere creature!

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — Il ragazzo e l’airone

Miglior canzone originale

Vincitrice: Barbie — What Was I Made For? di Billie Eilish e Finneas

Addicted to Romance – Bruce Springsteen

Barbie — Dance the Night di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, e John Spiker

Barbie — I’m Just Ken di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — Road to Freedom di Lenny Kravitz

Miglior film d’animazione

Vincitore: Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Miglior box office

Vincitore: Barbie

Guardiani della Galassia vol. 3

John Wick 4

Mission Impossibile: Dead Reckoning Parte 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. – Il film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

PREMI TELEVISIVI

Miglior serie drammatica

Vincitrice: Succession

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Miglior serie commedia

Vincitrice: The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Vincitore: Kieran Culkin — Succession

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica

Vincitrice: Sarah Snook — Succession

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Miglior miniserie tv o antologica

Vincitrice: Lo scontro

Lezioni di chimica

Daisy Jones & the Six

Tutta la luce che non vediamo

Compagni di viaggio

Fargo

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

Vincitrice: Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Vincitore: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Vincitore: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Vincitrice: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Vincitore: Steven Yeun — Lo scontro

Matt Bomer — Compagni di viaggio

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Vincitrice: Ali Wong — Lo scontro

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lezioni di chimica

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Miglior stand-up comedian