Golden Globe 2024, i vincitori: Oppenheimer domina

di Mattia Loiacono

Pubblicato il 2024-01-08

Ecco chi sono i vincitori che hanno trionfato nella notte dei Golden Globe 2024: poche sorprese ed un Oppenheimer straripante.

Si apre la stagione dei premi con i Golden Globe, da sempre anche una forma di finestra sugli Oscar che verranno e sui suoi papabili vincitori. Come ampiamente prevedibile, la sfida del box office di quest’estate tra Barbie e Oppenheimer è tornata per il faccia a faccia definitivo, con il colossal di Christopher Nolan ad avere la meglio (almeno per il momento).

Oppenheimer si porta a casa infatti cinque statuette su otto candidature, e tutte di ottima fattura: parliamo dei migliori attori maschili, protagonista e non, il miglior film drammatico, la miglior regia e la miglior colonna sonora. Ad inserirsi tra i due film dell’estate c’è Povere Creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos, che dopo il Leone d’oro di Venezia si prende anche la miglior attrice protagonista, e Anatomia di una caduta, il quale vince miglior sceneggiatura e miglior film non in lingua inglese, lasciando a bocca asciutta Io Capitano.

Di seguito vi lasciamo l’elenco di tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024.

Tutti i vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024

Miglior film drammatico

  • Vincitore: Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Anatomia di una caduta

Miglior commedia o musical

  • Vincitore: Povere creature!
  • Barbie
  • American Fiction
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Air

Miglior attore drammatico

  • Vincitore: Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo — Rustin
  • Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
  • Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Migliore regia

  • Vincitore: Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior attrice protagonista drammatica

  • Vincitrice: Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
  • Annette Bening — Nyad
  • Greta Lee — Past Lives
  • Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Miglior attore protagonista drammatico

  • Vincitore: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
  • Andrew Scott – Estranei

Miglior attore protagonista in una commedia o musical

  • Vincitore: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
  • Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
  • Matt Damon — Air
  • Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical

  • Vincitrice: Emma Stone – Povere creature!
  • Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman – May December
  • Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Vincitore: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  • Willem Dafoe — Povere creature!
  • Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling — Barbie
  • Charles Melton — May December
  • Mark Ruffalo — Povere creature!

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Vincitrice: Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Julianne Moore – May December
  • Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

  • Vincitore: Anatomia di una caduta (Francia)
  • Foglie al vento (Finlandia)
  • Io Capitano (Italia)
  • Past Lives (Usa)
  • La società della neve (Spagna)
  • The Zone of Interest (UK/USA)

Migliore sceneggiatura

  • Vincitore: Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
  • Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • Povere creature! — Tony McNamara
  • Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
  • Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • Past Lives — Celine Song

Miglior colonna sonora

  • Vincitore: Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
  • Jerskin Fendrix — Povere creature!
  • Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Joe Hisaishi — Il ragazzo e l’airone

Miglior canzone originale

  • Vincitrice: Barbie — What Was I Made For? di Billie Eilish e Finneas
  • Addicted to Romance – Bruce Springsteen
  • Barbie — Dance the Night di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt
  • She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, e John Spiker
  • Barbie — I’m Just Ken di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • Rustin — Road to Freedom di Lenny Kravitz

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Vincitore: Il ragazzo e l’airone
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Miglior box office

  • Vincitore: Barbie
  • Guardiani della Galassia vol. 3
  • John Wick 4
  • Mission Impossibile: Dead Reckoning Parte 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
  • Super Mario Bros. – Il film
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

PREMI TELEVISIVI

Miglior serie drammatica

  • Vincitrice: Succession
  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show

Miglior serie commedia

  • Vincitrice: The Bear
  • Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Barry

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

  • Vincitore: Kieran Culkin — Succession
  • Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong — Succession
  • Brian Cox — Succession
  • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
  • Dominic West — The Crown

Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica

  • Vincitrice: Sarah Snook — Succession
  • Helen Mirren — 1923
  • Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell — The Diplomat
  • Imelda Staunton — The Crown
  • Emma Stone — The Curse

Miglior miniserie tv o antologica

  • Vincitrice: Lo scontro
  • Lezioni di chimica
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Tutta la luce che non vediamo
  • Compagni di viaggio
  • Fargo

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia

  • Vincitrice: Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
  • Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
  • Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
  • Elle Fanning – The Great

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

  • Vincitore: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
  • Bill Hader — Barry
  • Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel — Shrinking
  • Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

  • Vincitore: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
  • James Marsden — Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
  • Alan Ruck — Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

  • Vincitrice: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
  • Abby Elliott — The Bear
  • Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
  • Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Miglior attore in una miniserie

  • Vincitore: Steven Yeun — Lo scontro
  • Matt Bomer — Compagni di viaggio
  • Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Jon Hamm — Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

  • Vincitrice: Ali Wong — Lo scontro
  • Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Brie Larson — Lezioni di chimica
  • Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
  • Juno Temple — Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

Miglior stand-up comedian

  • Vincitore: Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
  • Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
  • Amy Schumer – Emergency Contact
  • Trevor Noah – Where Was I
  • Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
  • Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

