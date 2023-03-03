Finalmente annunciate le nomination per i BAFTA Games Awards 2023! Fra queste, moltissime conquistate da God of War e Stray.

Indice dei contenuti BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Tutte le candidature

A già tre mesi dall’inizio dell’anno, la British Academy of Film and Television Arts ha finalmente annunciato le nomination per il BAFTA Games Awards 2023. Aprono la competizione titoli di spicco tra i quali l’ultimo capitolo di God of War: Ragnarok (di cui potrete trovare la nostra recensione) e Stray.

I titoli sopra menzionati si sono già conquistati ben 9 nominations, all’interno di categorie quali Miglior Videogioco, Migliori Animazioni e Miglior Narrativa. Fra i titoli nella competizione, però, è God of War a spiccare, guadagnando un gran numero di nomination assegnare allo staff coinvolto. Questo rende il capolavoro targato Santa Monica Studio il gioco più nominato ai BAFTA Games Awards, sin dal loro debutto nel lontano 2004.

La premiazione dei BAFTA Games Awards 2023 si terrà giovedì 30 marzo, in uno show live presso il Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. L’evento verrà trasmesso integralmente in diretta streaming sul canale Twitch ufficiale della BAFTA. A commentare l’evento, inoltre, saranno invitati numerosi streamers.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Tutte le candidature

Qui di seguito potrete trovare tutte le candidature per il BAFTA Games Awards 2023:

MIGLIOR GIOCO Cult Of The Lamb Elden Ring God Of War Ragnarök Marvel Snap Stray Vampire Survivors

MIGLIOR GIOCO BRITANNICO Citizen Sleeper OlliOlli World Rollerdrome Total War: Warhammer III Two Point Campus Vampire Survivors

MIGLIOR ANIMAZIONE Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War Ragnarök Horizon Forbidden West Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Sifu Stray



MIGLIOR RISULTATO ARTISTICO A Plague Tale: Requiem Elden Ring God of War Ragnarök Immortality Pentiment Tunic

MIGLIOR RISULTATO SONORO A Plague Tale: Requiem God of War Ragnarök Horizon Forbidden West Metal: Hellsinger Stray Tunic

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO As Dusk Falls The Case of the Golden Idol Stray Trombone Tunic Vampire Survivors



MIGLIOR GIOCO IN EVOLUZIONE Apex Legends Dreams The Elder Scrolls Online Final Fantasy XIV Online Forza Horizon 5 No Man’s Sky

MIGLIOR GIOCO PER FAMIGLIE Disney Dreamlight Valley Kirby and the Forgotten Land Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo Switch Sports Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

MIGLIOR GIOCO OLTRE L’INTRATTENIMENTO Citizen Sleeper Endling – Extinction Is Forever Gibbon: Beyond The Trees I Was A Teenage Exocolonist Not For Broadcast We’ll Always Have Paris

MIGLIOR GAME DESIGN Cult Of The Lamb Elden Ring God Of War Ragnarök Horizon Forbidden West Tunic Vampire Survivors



MIGLIOR GIOCO MULTIPLAYER Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II. EA Sports FIFA 23 Elden Ring Overwatch 2 Splatoon 3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA A Plague Tale: Requiem Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course Elden Ring God of War Ragnarök Stray Tunic



MIGLIOR COMPARTO NARRATIVO A Plague Tale: Requiem Citizen Sleeper God of War Ragnarök Immortality Pentiment Stray

