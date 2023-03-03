A già tre mesi dall’inizio dell’anno, la British Academy of Film and Television Arts ha finalmente annunciato le nomination per il BAFTA Games Awards 2023. Aprono la competizione titoli di spicco tra i quali l’ultimo capitolo di God of War: Ragnarok (di cui potrete trovare la nostra recensione) e Stray.
I titoli sopra menzionati si sono già conquistati ben 9 nominations, all’interno di categorie quali Miglior Videogioco, Migliori Animazioni e Miglior Narrativa. Fra i titoli nella competizione, però, è God of War a spiccare, guadagnando un gran numero di nomination assegnare allo staff coinvolto. Questo rende il capolavoro targato Santa Monica Studio il gioco più nominato ai BAFTA Games Awards, sin dal loro debutto nel lontano 2004.
La premiazione dei BAFTA Games Awards 2023 si terrà giovedì 30 marzo, in uno show live presso il Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. L’evento verrà trasmesso integralmente in diretta streaming sul canale Twitch ufficiale della BAFTA. A commentare l’evento, inoltre, saranno invitati numerosi streamers.
BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Tutte le candidature
Qui di seguito potrete trovare tutte le candidature per il BAFTA Games Awards 2023:
- MIGLIOR GIOCO
- Cult Of The Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God Of War Ragnarök
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
- MIGLIOR GIOCO BRITANNICO
- Citizen Sleeper
- OlliOlli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Vampire Survivors
- MIGLIOR ANIMAZIONE
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Sifu
- Stray
- MIGLIOR RISULTATO ARTISTICO
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Tunic
- MIGLIOR RISULTATO SONORO
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Stray
- Tunic
- MIGLIOR DEBUTTO
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
- MIGLIOR GIOCO IN EVOLUZIONE
- Apex Legends
- Dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
- MIGLIOR GIOCO PER FAMIGLIE
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- MIGLIOR GIOCO OLTRE L’INTRATTENIMENTO
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction Is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond The Trees
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Not For Broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
- MIGLIOR GAME DESIGN
- Cult Of The Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God Of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
- MIGLIOR GIOCO MULTIPLAYER
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Stray
- Tunic
- MIGLIOR COMPARTO NARRATIVO
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
- MIGLIOR PROPRIETÀ ORIGINALE
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- Sifu
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
- MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE (PROTAGONISTI)
- Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök
- MIGLIOR INTERPRETAZIONE (NON PROTAGONISTI)
- Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök
- Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök
- Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök
- Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök
- MIGLIOR RISULTATO TECNICO
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Part I
- Stray
- GIOCO DELL’ANNO
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Stray